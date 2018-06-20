Ester Market 2018 Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends and 2023 Forecasts Report

Ester market 2018 Industry report incorporates Ester Industry Volume, piece of the overall industry showcase Trends, Size, Share, classifications, applications and Cost Structure, Ester Growth angles, an extensive variety of user, Utilization proportion, supply and request investigation, fabricating limit, Ester price amid the forecast time frame 2018 to 2023

Global Ester Market Research Report- Information by Source (Natural and Synthetic), Application (Adhesive, Oil Additive, Binder, Sizing Agent, And Others), End-Use Industry (Cosmetic & Personal Care, Lubricant, Paint & Coatings, Pulp & Paper, Construction and Others) and Region – Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights:-

The global methacrylic ester market is divided into application, end use industry and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into sizing agent, adhesives, oil additives, binder, and others. Based on end use industries, the market is categorized into pulp & paper, lubricant, paint & coatings, textile, construction and others. Lubricant is expected to hold the maximum share owing to the increasing consumption of lubricants in transportation and industrial application. Moreover, increasing number of commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle, and growth in marine and aviation industries are anticipated to fuel market growth. It provide high resistance to penetration of water and other liquids into the paper, which make it suitable to be used as a sizing agent in pulp & paper industry. It enhance stability and provide better sticking properties thus make it suitable for various types of paint coatings such as automotive coatings, industrial coatings, architectural & decorative coatings, marine & protective coating, and paper & packaging coating. They are widely used as a binder for non- woven and fabrics in textile industry. Apart from this, gradually increasing demand for the floor cleaning products, is also helping driving revenues in the global methacrylic ester market.

Top Key Palyers Analyzed in this report :

Ashland

DAK Americas

Esterchem

Huntsman International

BASF SE

Evonik

Sigma-Aldrich Co

U-PICA Company

Michel man

NOF CORPORATION

Fushun Anxin Chemical

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

Request Sample Copy Here : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5531

Ester Regional Analysis :

The global methacrylic ester market is segmented into five regions viz. – Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from end use industries such as pulp & paper and construction among others. The demand for methacrylic ester is predicted to surge in emerging economies such as India, China, and Bangladesh due to growing industrial as well as residential construction sector. Moreover, ease of availability of raw material, cheap labor cost, and improving development strategies to fulfil the demand for methacrylic ester in the growing applications are the important factors for the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for methacrylic ester followed by North America and Europe. North America is expected to witness a significant growth in methacrylic ester market due to the recovery of industrial sector coupled with escalating investments to revitalize paints & coating industry. In Europe, countries such as France, Spain, Germany, and U.K have emerged as prominent consumer markets due to developed end use industries and increasing expenditure on R&D and innovation. While in North America, countries such as Mexico, U.S, Canada, and Guatemala are among the major contributors in the regional market growth and are expected to see a significant regional market growth in the near future.

Ester SEGMENTATION :

Global methacrylic ester market has been segmented on the basis of application, end use industries, and regions. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into sizing agent, adhesives, oil additives, binder, and others. Based on the end use industries, the market is categorized into pulp & paper, lubricant, paint & coatings, textile, construction and others. Based on region, methacrylic ester market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africawhich is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.97% to reach USD 71.25 by the end of review period. China acquired the largest market share and slated to grow at CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period

MAJOR POINTS FROM LIST OF TABLE OF CONTENTS :

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Ester Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Ester Market

Access Complete Report Details with TOC & TABLE OF FIGURES : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ester-market-5531