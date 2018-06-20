Hot Melt Adhesives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Hot Melt Adhesives Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Hot Melt Adhesives Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The hot melt adhesives are defined as adhesives that melt and flow on application of heat and solidify on cooling to give a strong adhesion. They are applied in a molten state at temperatures that range from 120°C to 180°C depending on applications and materials to be bonded.Hot-melt adhesives are composed of three main components: a high-molecular-weight polymer that provides the adhesives’ main structure and mechanical properties, a resin/tackifier that provides wetting and adhesion properties, and a plasticizer (or wax) that controls viscosity. The defining component of the hot melt and the basis by which it is segmented is the polymer, the most commonly used being polyamides, polyesters, ethylene-vinyl acetates, polyurethanes, and various block copolymers.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Hot Melt Adhesives market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Henkel

H. B. Fuller

Bostik Inc

3M Company

Beardow & ADAMS

Jowat

Avery Dennison

DOW Corning

Kleiberit

Sika AG

TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES

Nanpao

Tianyang

Renhe

CherngTay Technology

Zhejiang Good

Huate

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

EVA HMA

POE HMA

SBS HMA

SIS HMA

SEBS HMA

PU HMA

APAO HMA

Polyamide HMA

Polyimide HMA

Others

By End-User / Application

Paper packaging

Bookbinding

Label & Tape

Hygiene

Transportation

Construction

Woodworking

Textile / Footwear

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

……

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Henkel

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 H. B. Fuller

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Bostik Inc

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 3M Company

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Beardow & ADAMS

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Jowat

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 Avery Dennison

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 DOW Corning

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 Kleiberit

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Sika AG

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES

12.12 Nanpao

12.13 Tianyang

12.14 Renhe

12.15 CherngTay Technology

12.16 Zhejiang Good

12.17 Huate

