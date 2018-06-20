Needle Coke Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

Summary
Needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material. With low electrical resistance, strong shock resistance and good anti-oxidation ability, it can be widely used in ultra high graphite electrode, nuclear reactor deceleration materials and LIB anode materials. According to different raw material, needle coke can be classified as coal-based and petroleum-based.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Needle Coke market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
ConocoPhillips
C-Chem
Seadrift Coke
JX Group
Sumitomo Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical
Indian Oil Company
Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical
Fangda Carbon
Shanxi Jinzhou Group
CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical
Qitaihe Baotailong
Sinosteel
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Petroleum-based Needle Coke
Coal-based Needle Coke
By End-User / Application
Graphite Electrode
Special Carbon Material
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
……
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 ConocoPhillips
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 C-Chem
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Seadrift Coke
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 JX Group
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Sumitomo Corporation
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Mitsubishi Chemical
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Indian Oil Company
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Fangda Carbon
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Shanxi Jinzhou Group
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical
12.12 Qitaihe Baotailong
12.13 Sinosteel
Continued….
