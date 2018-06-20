Pedigree Ski Shop has a Variety of High-Quality Ski Clothing

Pedigree Ski Shop offers a variety of ski clothing, from jackets to pants, that keep skiers warm and look good as they have fun in the snow.

[UNITED STATES, 6/20/2018]—Pedigree Ski Shop, together with 44Board, offers an array of high-quality clothing ideal for an individual’s ski trip. The company carries dependable brands such as Arc’Teryx, Burton, Bogner, Fera, Obermeyer, The North Face, and more.

Durable, Stylish Ski Jackets

Pedigree Ski Shop provides an extensive collection of ski jackets that are not only keeping both adults and kids warm but also keeping them stylish while they play in the snow.

For example, the Spyder Active Sports Tg15 Radiant jacket is ideal for young girls who want to stay stylish while they enjoy winter activities. The jacket has a removable hood, metalux center front, hand and chest pocket zippers, and critically taped seam.

There is also a selection of high-quality jackets for both men and women. They can choose from different styles of jackets made of different materials.

Ski Pants to Keep Legs Warm

To protect the legs from cold while skiing, Pedigree Ski Shop offers ski pants that, like the jackets, function as protective but stylish gear. The Erin Snow L16 Jes- Racer Itb Pant is ideal for women who want to look better while skiing. Pedigree Ski Shop explains that this is a staple in every ski wardrobe.

This type of ski pants has a removable foot stirrup, which transforms the pants into an appropriate piece that will match outfits that need support and warmth.

Layer Up for Added Comfort

Pedigree Ski Shop also offers ski clothing designed for layering to add more comfort. There are crewnecks for men that have ultraviolet protection factor. Ladies can also get crewnecks made from the warmest base layer fabric.

Moreover, individuals can get base layer bottoms of their ski outfit made of double fabric combination to make it lightweight and comfortable.

