Prime Indian and global brands to congregate at Hyderabad for OSH South India 2018

South India’s only occupational health and safety trade show by UBM India

Hyderabad, 2018: UBM India has announced the launch of the 5th edition of Occupational Safety & Health (OSH) India at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad on 28th and 29th June 2018. OSH South India provides an unique platform for safety professionals in the booming industrial hubs and corporate houses of South India to network with industry stalwarts and gain knowledge on the latest developments in the space of Occupational Safety & Health. Notably, as a strategy to get the show closer to the end users by rotating it across key cities of south India, the 5th OSH South India is being organized in Hyderabad for the first time since its inception. This will help exhibitors intensively tap newer markets in the zone.

The expo aims to bring together renowned Indian and International exhibitors, consultants, business experts and key government officials on an industry platform to exchange global best practices and seek solutions for challenges pertaining to workplace safety and health. OSH South India will be visited by professionals such as Safety Managers, Consultants, personnel from Defence Establishments, Disaster Management Experts, Distributors and Manufacturers Of Health & Safety Products, Electrical Contracting/ Engineers, Facility Managers, Logistics Professionals, Municipal Authorities, System Integrators and Town Planners especially from the industrial hubs of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The show is well-supported by reputed associations such as Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association (SAMA), IPAF, NEBOSH, Indian Technical Textile Association ( ITTA ) and many other safety consultants

OSH South India 2018 will feature a two day conference on the significance and business benefits of investing in the health and safety of the workforce and in-turn, the health of an organization and the economy at large. UBM India has strategically tied up with prime organisations such as the International Power Access Federation (IPAF) that will hold an intensive two-day workshop while the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, will hold a workshop along with the main conference on Day 2.

Some of the key topics that will be discussed as part of the Conference include:

• Challenges in Implementing Laws and legislation Related to OSH in India

• Redefining Mindsets in the Construction Industry Regarding OSH

• Getting the Best Out of a Fire Safety Strategy

• Battling Occupational Hazards to Workers’ Health

• OSH Best Practices For Controlling Debilitating Injuries to Workers

The expo will be an ideal platform for exhibitors to promote and showcase innovative products that will benefit the occupational safety and health industry. Draeger Safety India, for instance, will be showcasing the ‘Dräger X-am® 8000’ that simultaneously measures up to seven toxic as well as flammable gases, vapors and oxygen in pump or diffusion mode.

OSH South India has been consistently growing in size and depth, attracting industry leaders and key exhibitors including Acme Safetywears Limited; Continental Manufacturing Co., Draeger Safety India Pvt Ltd , Indomax, Midas Safety Pvt. Ltd,; Motorola Solutions India Pvt Ltd, NIST Institute Pvt Ltd, UFS, Oil & Gas Plant Engineers (I) Pvt Ltd, Oshkosh India Private Limited, Prolite Autoglo Limited, Rupa Enterprises, Sawalka KEL Pvt. Ltd., Super Tannery Limited, Udyogi International Pvt Ltd, Unicare Fire Safety (India) Pvt. Ltd., Venus Safety & Health Pvt Ltd, Manlift India Pvt Ltd., Sri Sai Engineering Corporation, Aktion Safety Solutions Pvt. Ltd., ProcessMAP, and Reflectosafe, among others. The expo will also see international participation from countries such as Japan, Germany, USA, Malaysia, UAE

OSH South India sponsors includes : Acme Safety wear – Gold Partner; Drager – Gas Detection Partner; Midas Safety – Badge Partner; Processmap – Registration Partner; Prolite – Safe Escape Partner; Sagar Asia – Aluminium Scaffolding Partner; Unicare Fire Safety – Lanyard Partner; and Victor Imports – Key Branding Partner.

Speaking on the announcement of the 5th edition of OSH South India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India Pvt. Ltd, said “A lot of transformation has taken placed in the global labour force due to globalization and population growth. More than 80% of world’s workers reside in the developing world and these countries share global burden of occupational disease and injuries disproportionately. The situation in India is worrisome with exponential industrial growth coupled with inadequate health care delivery system, lack of sanitation and prevalence of infectious diseases. India contributed 1.9 million cases (17%) out of 11 million occupational disease cases and 0.12 (17%) million deaths out of 0.7 million deaths in the world.”

“The situation is seeing a change for the better with the government’s consistent emphasis on developing infrastructure and providing workplace safety. With the rise in investments in the sector, there lies a huge opportunity for the suppliers and service providers from across the nation and especially in the industrial hub of the South to showcase their product and solution offerings. Through OSH South India in Hyderabad, we provide the right platform to the industry to realise this opportunity.” he further added.

