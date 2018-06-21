Confirmed Rise In Demand For Fraxel CO2 Laser Skin Resurfacing

Sydney Cosmetic Clinic in a recent interview with Anitech Media confirmed that the demand for Fraxel ‘Repair’ CO2 Laser Skin Resurfacing was continuing to grow significantly.

Sydney, NSW, Australia, June 19, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Fraxel ‘Repair’ CO2 Laser Skin Resurfacing is the most effective laser treatment designed to tighten the skin and remove wrinkles and skin blemishes as well as sunspots. It can dramatically rejuvenate your face with just a single treatment and is considered the ultimate non-surgical, anti-ageing procedure. Most importantly, the computerised Fraxel ‘Repair’ CO2 Laser achieves all this in a safer and more controlled manner than the earlier CO2 lasers in the 90’s which had an inherent incidence of loss of skin colour (hypopigmentation).

Sydney Cosmetic Clinic noted that the visible benefits are both immediate and ongoing for the next 4-6 months in the form of reduced wrinkles, reduced age spots, sunspots and blemishes, smoother skin tone and texture as well as tighter skin.

Dr Mayson & the Sydney Cosmetic Clinic have extensive experience with Laser Skin Resurfacing dating back to the first CO2 resurfacing lasers in 1993. They are proud of their 100% safety record with not a single case of scarring since that time.

The Fraxel ‘Repair’ Laser is a computerised laser system producing uniform pre-set depths and coverages of the skin. It delivers thousands of microscopic laser columns that penetrate deep into the skin to remove wrinkles and stimulate new collagen production. The skin’s natural healing process replaces the removed tissue in each lasered column with new, unblemished skin and stronger collagen to deliver more support to the skin.

The net result of all this is fresher, smoother and tighter skin with fewer wrinkles.

Unlike earlier CO2 Lasers which removed the entire skin surface, the computerised Fraxel ‘Repair’ Laser targets only a pre-set percentage of the skin at a time, leaving the skin between the microscopic laser columns intact for faster healing.

Fine and medium-depth wrinkles are more easily removed but very deep wrinkles that reach deeper than the level of the resurfacing can only be made less deep, not totally removed.

Laser Skin Resurfacing is also of benefit in selected cases of acne scarring, the degree of improvement depending on the shape and depth of the acne scars.

Anitech Media investigations found that the duration of improvement depends on lifestyle and future sun exposure. The more that sun exposure is avoided and effective UV protection is used, the longer the results of Laser Skin Resurfacing will last. With good UV protection, the results should last 5-10 years. As with other forms of skin resurfacing, the procedure can be repeated if desired.

The increasing popularity of Cosmetic Surgery in Australia comes from people increasingly wanting to look their best. The acceptance of Cosmetic Surgery has sky-rocketed from what it was 30 years ago because the stigma attached to ‘having something done’ has disappeared. The positive digital culture that has been created by social media and the popular TV shows featuring all the various cosmetic procedures available has also helped people become aware of just what they can do to look their best.

About Sydney Cosmetic Clinic

Sydney Cosmetic Clinic is located in the Sydney CBD and is held in high regard for its patient care and safety, ethical operating standards and ’boutique’ clinic approach.

Principal Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr George Mayson, has been performing cosmetic surgery since 1985 and his skills, impressive results, high standards of patient care and patient satisfaction have each contributed to his reputation as one of the leading cosmetic and breast augmentation surgeons in Australia.

Dr Mayson strives to get the very best possible result for every patient and it is this very philosophy, along with his surgical skills, that deliver beautiful results for his patients.

