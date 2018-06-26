3 Main Cyber Security Attack Scenarios You Should Know About

If you are a successful businessperson and everything is going fine in your business, including the fact that you’ve won over your business rivals and so, feeling secure, think again! Is your business really safe?

Cyber security attack scenarios are becoming increasingly common today and your business is constantly under their threat. Looking at their modus operandi, it’s seen that they use one of the most commonly used tools to hack an organization and therefore, it’s useful to understand these different tools. Here’s an overview.

1. Phishing

There has been a rise in the frequency of phishing emails and BEC (business email compromise), particularly as ransomware attacks have gained momentum. When a criminal wants you to install their malware or disclose your sensitive information, they often use phishing tactics or pretend to be something or someone else to make you take an action you usually wouldn’t.

A phishing attack can be made by sending you an email that looks as if sent from someone you trust and will contain a link to click or an attachment to open. The moment you open the attachment; malware is installed on your computer. And if you click the link, it will direct you to a legitimate-looking website asking you to log in and will capture your credentials when you’d log in.

It’s important to learn verifying email senders and links/attachments in order to combat phishing attacks and for your big data security.

2. SQL Injection Attack

SQL pronounced as “sequel” is the acronym of structured query language and is a programming language used for communicating with databases. Several servers that store sensitive data for websites use SQL to manage their data. A SQL injection attack targets this type of server. It uses a malicious code to make the server disclose the information it wouldn’t otherwise. This is particularly hazardous when the server has private customer data in its store such as usernames and passwords, credit card numbers and more.

3. Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)

When a criminal makes an SQL injection attack, he is after a susceptible website to extract its stored data. But if he wants to target a website’s users directly, he would choose a cross-site scripting attack. Just like an SQL injection attack, XSS attack too involves injecting a malicious code; however, here the website itself is not attacked, but instead the code runs in the user’s browser when they visit the attacked website and it directly follows the visitor, not the website. Thereby the attacker hijacks any sensitive information the user sends to the site.

Along with these, there are many types of cyber-attacks such as credential reuse, session hijacking, and so on. By choosing the right cyber security protection, you can fight with these attacks and keep your business truly safe.

