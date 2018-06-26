Change Management Software Market to Grow at Over 13% CAGR and Reach US$ 3.2 Bn in Revenues by 2026

A new detailed study titled “Change Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the research study, the global change management software market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of 2026, growing at nearly 13% CAGR.

The business intelligence study offers in-depth insights and analysis on the change management software market during the assessment period. According to the research study, a steady shift from traditional to cloud-first systems is likely to provide an impetus to growth during the assessment period. Increase in cloud-first technologies, combined with automation of IT systems, is also likely to fuel growth of the market during the assessment period.

The growth in digital transformation, combined with automation of IT systems and services, is also likely to fuel market growth during the assessment period. The proliferation of cloud-based services is also likely to provide an impetus to the growth of change management software market. Use of change management software for troubleshooting and monitoring networks is growing, and this is likely to create opportunities for market players during the assessment period.

The report segments the global change management software market into component market, deployment type market, end-use industry and region market. The component segment is further bifurcated into services and software. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into cloud based and on-premise. The end-use industry segment is categorized into telecom and IT, education, BFSI, manufacturing, health care, government and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into key regions globally which are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The market in North America is likely to remain concentrated in the US, with Canada also growing at a formidable pace during the assessment period. In addition to North America, Europe is another lucrative market for change management software market. In addition to these two markets, change management software market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness steady growth over the course of the forecast period.

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the market. Some of these players are ServiceNow Corporation, CA Technologies, Cherwell Software, LLC., IBM Corporation, EasyVista Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Axios Systems, Zoho Corporation, BMC Software and Ivanti. According to the report, these top players are focusing on expanding their presence in developing countries to consolidate their position.

