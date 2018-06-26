Injection Molded Plastics Market – Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2018

Due to the various characteristics of injection molded plastics and its consequent use in a wide range of applications, the demand from the global market for injection molded plastics is expected to reach 116,171.4 kilo tons by the end of 2018, from an estimation of 79,079.5 kilo tons in 2010, states Transparency Market Research in its new market research report based on a study of the global injection molded plastics market. The market is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2013 and 2018.

In terms of revenue, the market was projected to be at US$168 billion in 2010. However, with high demand and consistent growth in this market, the overall market is expected to reach a value of US$252 billion by 2018. In terms of revenue, the market is set to register at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2013 to 2018.

The report, titled “Injection Molded Plastics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth And Forecast, 2010 – 2018”, covers in-depth interviews with industry experts and discussions with a number of prominent industry participants and leaders in the injection molded plastics market, capturing insights about the growth opportunities for this market in the next four years. Injection molded plastics are extremely versatile in their application, since they are made up of a gamut of materials such as elastomers, confections, metals, glasses, thermoplastic and thermosetting polymers, which makes them agreeable in a variety of industry applications. Injection molded plastics are used mostly in packaging, transportation, automotive, consumables, construction, building, and electronics.

According to the report, the major growth driver of the global injection molded plastics market is the increasing demand for these materials in the personal care and house ware market. The injection molded plastics market also witnessed a boost in global sales thanks to the high-flying performance of rigid packaging used for transportation in the global packaging market. The packaging segment is considered the leading application segment, stimulating the overall market thanks to its dominant 31.9% market share in 2011. However, the next four years are projected to witness rapid growth in the consumables and electronics segment, which held 30.1% of the market in 2011. Both these segments are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2013 to 2018.

The report into global injection molded plastics market is categorized into analyses with respect to the market’s geographical spread and the key players operating in it across the world. The four main regions studied in this report are Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Of all the regions, the report analysis rates Asia Pacific as the largest market for injection molded plastics. In 2011, this region held 37.2% of the market due to growing demand for rigid packaging as well as injected molded plastics materials from the healthcare industry. The report concludes stating that the opportunities in Asia-Pacific, especially in economies like China and India, are growing and the market in this region is expected to increase at a 5.1% CAGR in terms of volume from 2013 to 2018.