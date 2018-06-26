Packaging Foams Market : Global Major Key Players Research – Forecast to 2023

Global Packaging Foams Market Information Report by Structure (Flexible Foam and Rigid Foam), by Material (Polystyrene, Polyurethane, and Others), by Service (Food Service, Protective Packaging, and Others) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

Foam packaging is the process of combining gas in liquid and solid. Foam packaging is generally used in electronics, toys and others. They can be used for multi-purpose packaging repeatedly. It is least expensive and is used to protect the products.

One of the factors driving the growth of packaging foams market is the increase in technology developments in packaging, which have resulted in increasing usage of foams. Advancement in techniques in transportation so as to reduce the cost of transportation have also resulted in the growth of this market.

The Global Packaging Foams Market is expected to account for USD 17.3 billion by 2023 with 6% CAGR.

Regional Analysis of Packaging Foams Market

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because the raw materials are easily available in this region. The increase in the foreign investment in Asia-Pacific have also resulted in the growth of this region. The increase in the online shopping in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand have also resulted in the growth of packaging foams market. The low cost in production and ability to carter the lower market add to the growth of this market.

Key Players

The key players of Global Packaging Foams Market are Armacell (Germany), JSP (Japan), Zotefoams Plc. (U.K.), BASF SE (Germany), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Synthos SA (Poland), Rogers Corporation (U.S.), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Arkema (France), and Foampartner Group (Switzerland) and others.

The report for Packaging Foams Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Browse Complete Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/packaging-foams-market-2748