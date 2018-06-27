Corum Admiral Legend 32, 38 & 42

Corum is decorating the dials of its new Admiral Legend pieces in entirely natural materials. With eight variations crafted from mother-of-pearl or wood, the brand is reconnecting with its original heritage of artistic crafts while building on the marine inspiration of its Admiral collection.

Featuring three hands and date, a chronograph or a small seconds, the eight new Legend pieces are expanding the horizons of the Admiral collection. These models come with a satin, steel or vulcanized rubber bracelet and are available in 32 mm, 38 mm or 42 mm sizes.

Their common feature: new, entirely natural dials produced from teak or mother-of-pearl. “It was an obvious choice given the watches’ nautical inspiration. Mother-of-pearl is a natural material that is only produced at the bottom of the ocean. Meanwhile wood is the ultimate symbol of sailing,” explains Jérôme Biard, CEO.

Nautical inspiration

The new Legend pieces stay true to the Admiral spirit with a dodecagonal bezel, dauphine hands, an automatic calibre, 12 pennant-shaped hour markers and an open screw-down case back. Every single one of the mother-of-pearl models (32 mm and 38 mm) presents a slightly different dial composition, as this natural material is unique by nature. Each piece is hand-assembled to form lively designs where the dial endlessly plays with the light, shifting from shades of blue to green and then to grey.

Meanwhile the two new Admiral Legend 42 models both have a wooden dial. The first variation pairs a blue rubber bezel with a blue teak dial, a direct reference to the teak decks of old sailing ships. This model presents two central hands with a small seconds at 6 o’clock and a date at 3 o’clock.

The second, more precious reference brings together a brown teak dial with a 5N pink gold bezel placed on top of a steel case. On this piece, the date has been shifted to 4:30 to make room for a chronograph bi-compax (30-min counter at 9 o’clock and hour counter at 6 o’clock).

ADMIRAL LEGEND 32 AUTOMATIC

BRACELET

Material: Stainless steel

Interhorn/Buckle: 16 / 14 mm

Buckle type: Triple folding clasp

Buckle material: Stainless steel

WATCH

Watch Name: ADMIRAL LEGEND 32 AUTOMATIC

MOVEMENT

Movement number: CO 400

Winding system: Automatic

Functions: Hour & Minute

Power reserve: 40 hours

Frequency: 4 Hz, 28’800 vph

Dimension: 9”’

Rubies: 18

DIAL

Colours: Blue/grey

Material: Mother-of-pearl

CASE

Shape: Dodecagonal

Dimension: 32 mm

Thickness: 8.90 mm

Case material: Stainless steel

Crown material: Stainless steel

Crystal: Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment

Back type: Screwed in open back cover in stainless steel with glare proof sapphire crystal

Water-resistance: 50 meters / 5 ATM

HANDS

Hour and minute: Dauphine • Rhodium-coated • Faceted • Skeleton • White superluminova

