Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market to Grow at 12.0% CAGR by 2024

Environmental health & safety system is mainly used by the companies to ensure employee safety and well-being at the workplace and to monitor environmental balance. The governing bodies and regional federal agencies are proactively implementing EHS across various industry verticals in order to adhere with environmental and occupational safety standards. The software solutions encompassed under EHS include quality & risk assessment, data analytics, cost management, environmental compliance, energy & carbon management and others.

Furthermore, the different EHS services include consulting, project management, analytics, training, implementation, auditing and certification. The rising awareness for workplace and employee safety coupled with increasing efforts towards environmental safety have led the EHS market to grow at a substantial pace. The EHS market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2016 to 2024 evaluating at a market size of US$ 8,315.1 Mn in 2024, up from US$ 3,009.0 Mn in 2015.

This research study, titled “Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016 – 2024,” provides strategic analysis of the global environmental health and safety market, along with the market growth (size in US$ Mn) forecast for the period from 2016 to 2024. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and industry trends. It also highlights the growth opportunities for EHS services in the next few years.

The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies, and the imperatives for success in the EHS market. The report also includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on components covering software and services of EHS, and in-depth cross-sectional analysis across different geographical segments of the EHS market. In order to aid in strategic decision-making, the report includes the winning strategies adopted by key players. The report segregates the EHS market geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

For a detailed understanding of the EHS market, all these segments have also been estimated in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for the geographies mentioned above. The market research study analyzes the EHS market worldwide, and provides historical revenue estimates in terms of US$ Mn for 2014 and 2015, along with the market forecast for the period 2016 to 2024. Market forecasts have been analyzed considering the impact of various economic, political, social, legal, operational, and technological factors influencing market growth.

The EHS market is segmented as follows.

Environmental Health & Safety Market, by Components

Software

Quality & Risk Assessment

Data Analytics

Cost Management

Environmental Compliance

Energy & Carbon Management

Others

Services

Consulting

Project Management

Analytics

Training

Implementation

Auditing

Certification

Environmental Health & Safety Market, by End-use Industry

Chemical & Petrochemical

Energy & Mining

Construction

Agriculture

Transportation

Manufacturing

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Environmental Health & Safety Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

EU7

CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

South Asia

Australasia

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

