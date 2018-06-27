Ministry of Shipping’s Flagship ‘Sagarmala’ Programme receives Gold Award at the 52ndSkoch Summit

27 JUNE 2018 ,NEW DELHI:-The Ministry of Shipping’s flagship programme for port-led-prosperity ‘Sagarmala’ received the ‘Gold Award’ in infrastructure sector in the recently concluded 52ndSkoch Summit 2018 at New Delhi. The Sagarmala Programme also received the ‘Order of Merit’ at the Summit.

The award was conferred on Joint Secretary (Sagarmala) Minstry of Shipping, Sh. Kailash Kumar Aggarwal by Sh. Sameer Kochar, Chairman, Skoch Group and Sh. Gopal Krishna, Secretary, Ministry of Shipping who was the Chief Guest at the valedictory session of the awards ceremony. The ‘Order of Merit’ was received by Sh. Abhishek Chandra, Deputy Secretary (Sagarmala) Ministry of Shipping.

Sagarmala is the flagship programme of the Ministry of Shipping for port-led-development of the countrythrough harnessing India’s 7,500 km long coastline, 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways and strategic location of India on key international maritime trade route. The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, gave its ‘in-principle’ approval for the concept and institutional framework of Sagarmala Project on 25th May 2015. The National Perspective Plan (NPP) was released by the Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi during the inaugural Maritime India Summit held in April 2016, in Mumbai.

The Sagarmala Programme hinges on four pillars, namely; 1) Port Modernization 2) Port Connectivity 3) Port-linked Industrialization 4) Coastal Community Development.

The programme aims to double the share of domestic waterways (inland & coastal) in the modal mix, generate logistic cost savings of Rs. 35,000-40,000 Cr per annum, boost merchandize exports by USD 110 Billion and enable creation of 1 Crore new jobs, including 40 Lac direct jobs, in the next 10 years.

Under Sagarmala programme, more than 576 projects with an estimated project cost of Rs. 8.7 Lac Crore have been identified for implementation over 20 years. Development would be done across areas of port modernization and new port development, enhancing connectivity of ports, industrialization linked to ports and coastal community development. Out of 576 projects identified, 69 projects worth over Rs. 13,500 Crore have already been completed so far and another 424 projects worth over Rs. 4.1 Lac Crore are under various stages of implementation and development. Around 97 projects worth over Rs. 38,000 Crore are expected to be completed this year.

