Mobile Encryption Market illuminated by new research report 2023

GLOBAL MOBILE ENCRYPTION MARKET was valued at USD 688.45 Million in the year 2017. Global Mobile Encryption Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.89% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 3,011.87 Million. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific market is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At a country level, developed markets like the U.S. holds the notable market share in 2017 and it is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.
Get Free Access to Sample Report @ https://genesismarketinsights.com/Sample_Request/GENRE061
Dell Inc. (US), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), MobileIron Inc. (US),IBM Corporation (US), Sophos Ltd. (UK), McAfee, Inc. (US) are some of the key players in the Mobile Encryption Market with IBM Corporation holding the substantial market share because of its better global presence both at production and at an operational level. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
Drivers:
Increase in cyber-attacks
The Rise in the number of smartphone users
Restraints:
Increased operational cost
Opportunities:
Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Mobile Encryption along with Integrated Solutions
Challenges:
Security systems have to be updated regularly
Between Solutions, Support and Maintenance, Training and Education and Consulting falling under the component segment; because of the growing popularity and easy availability solution component is expected to be the highest market share during the forecast period.
On the other hand Cloud-based segment for this market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2023.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
Mobile encryption Manufacturers, Distributors, and Retailers
Research and Consulting organization
Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations
End-use industries
Regulatory bodies, policy actors, and consumers.
By Component
Solutions
Support and Maintenance
Training and Education
Consulting
By Deployment
Cloud-based
On-Premises
By Industry
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Media & Entertainment
Manufacturing
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Key Market Players
Dell Inc. (US)
BlackBerry Limited (Canada)
MobileIron Inc. (US)
IBM Corporation (US)
Sophos Ltd. (UK)
McAfee, Inc. (US)
Read Report Overview with Full TOC @ https://genesismarketinsights.com/viewreport/62/31/Mobile-Encryption-Market