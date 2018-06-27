Nano Cellulose Market Size Projected to Rise Lucratively during 2023

A Research Study Titled, “Nano Cellulose Market By Type And Application- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, Published By Crystal Market Research

Market Highlights

The Nano cellulose Market was worth USD 100.67 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 483.58 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 19.05%. Nano cellulose is a light solid, pseudo-plastic material derived from plants which contains Nano sized cellulose fibrils and are favored due to their supreme strength equal to Kevlar. Nano Cellulose is a completely renewable material and is perfect for making body armor. Due to its highly porous and absorbent nature it can be used as a dressing for wounds. The Nano-Cellulose market is driven by increasing petroleum prices and high energy intensity during the production of synthetic polymers and chemicals. Its wide range application in bio-degradable packaging, wound healing, artificial skin, etc. are creating greater opportunities for the Nano-Cellulose Market.

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

According to the region, the Nano-Cellulose Market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of World. Owing to technological advancements, focus on bio-degradable packing and advancements in healthcare industry, North America is the biggest market for Nano cellulose and is foreseen to rule. Europe will secure second position in terms of market growth for Nano cellulose. Due to presence of many developing countries and their exponential growth rate, Asia-Pacific region will grow steadily during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in market are Borregard ASA, CelluForce Inc, Innventia AB, Sappi Ltd, Kruger Inc, Diacel Finechem Ltd, Nippon Paper Group Inc, J. Rettenmaire & Sohne GmBH (JRS), UPM-Kymmene OYJ, Fpinnovations, American Process Inc and Melodea Ltd.The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

