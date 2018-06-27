Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Private Internet Access

Nord VPN

TorGuard

Cyber Ghost

Hotspot Shield

IP Vanish VPN

Buffered VPN

Golden Frog

VPN Pure

Express VPN

Safer VPN

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-Site VPN

Others

By End-User / Application

Personal VPN Users

Corporate VPN Users

