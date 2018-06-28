Activated Alumina Market Segments, Latest Manufacturing Breakthroughs, Rapid Innovations By 2024

The global activated alumina market is fragmented and the top six manufacturers accounted for a share of over 35% in 2015. Transparency Market Research has found that these players, namely Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Honeywell Industries Inc., Porocel, Axens, and Sumitomo Chemicals, have been focused on new product development, product innovation, and exploring new regions to further their share in the activated alumina market.

“Some of the top companies in the global activated alumina market account for an equal market size and share and as a result, they need to focus on expanding their market share among existing end users,” the author of the study states. Opportunities such as increase in sales force and competitive pricing are projected to enable companies to stand their ground in an increasingly competitive environment.

Global Activated Alumina Market to Cross Billion-dollar Mark by 2024

The global demand for activated alumina is expected to reach 618,182.9 tons by 2024, predicts TMR. The sales of activated alumina, on the other hand, are projected to be worth US$1,108.9 mn by 2024, rising from US$770.6 mn in 2015. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% by value from 2016 to 2024. On the basis of region, Asia Pacific led the global activated alumina market in 2015 with a 33.0%. The region is anticipated to retain its lead by volume as well as value throughout the forecast period.

By end use, the oil and gas industry led the activated alumina market in terms of sales, accounting for a 30.0% share in 2015. TMR predicts that the segment is, however, anticipated to lose market share by the end of the forecast period. The water treatment segment, on the other hand, is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 to 2024.

Product Diversification a Key Growth Strategy for Players to Capitalize On

Activated alumina is a preferred point-of-use or point-of-entry water treatment device and helps remove various contaminants from water. “Wastewater treatment is a steadily growing market and the demand for activated alumina is significantly dependent on its growth,” states the lead analyst. According to estimates by the United Nations, around US$103 bn was invested in developing economies alone to finance wastewater treatment and sanitation in 2015. Thus, the growing need for effective wastewater treatment infrastructure and solutions is a key factor driving the activated alumina market.

