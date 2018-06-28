AMX Mining Adds Top Tier Finance Expertise with Appointment of Mr. Gin Zinquai as New Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Zinquai earned a B.A. with highest scholastic honours in Economics and International Relations from Beijing University.

AMX Mining (ISIN: CN9738820018), a Chinese company focusing on mineral exploration for lithium deposits with the mission to be a sustainable minerals exploration company providing shareholders with risk managed discovery, development and mining opportunities, today announced the appointment of Mr. Gin Zinquai as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective next month.

Mr. Zinquai is a mining industry professional with more than 35 years of experience in project finance, financial analysis, strategic planning, royalties, mergers and acquisitions, and business development. He has held senior management positions at top international mining and investment corporations. Earlier in his career, Mr. Zinquai spent more than 11 years in corporate and investment banking roles covering the minerals and energy sectors. Mr. Zinquai is currently a director of resources for the Mining Industry Forum. He also has expertise with IPOs and was brought to the company to oversee AMX Mining future IPO.

AMX Mining also announces that Mr. Li Tian has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective this month. Mr. Tian has served ably as CFO of AMX Mining from the company’s inception. The AMX Mining board of directors expressed its gratitude for Mr. Tian’s service and extended its best wishes to him as he enters retirement.

AMX Mining CEO, Mou Yang Guoqiang, commented about the new CFO, “Gin Zinquai brings full-spectrum finance expertise to AMX Mining. We are thrilled to have Gin join the team as the Company progresses the newly expanded Beihuo Salt Lake through its initial economic studies and onward towards production. Gin has been working on some of our financial modelling and strategic planning in a consulting capacity, so he is already familiar with the projects and the team. We look forward to seeing immediate value added from his deep finance and management experience.”

AMX Mining is a Chinese company focusing on mineral exploration for lithium deposits. AMX Mining’s mission is to be a sustainable minerals exploration company providing shareholders with risk managed discovery, development and mining opportunities. The firm is an emerging low-cost developer of lithium concentrates with its 100% owned project, a world class Lithium-brine project located in Beihuo Salt Lake. The asset is well positioned to benefit from the robust lithium market fundamentals on the back of emerging electric vehicle and energy storage growth given its proximity to infrastructure, advanced feasibility stage, advanced offtake agreements and a highly experienced management team.

