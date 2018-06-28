AMX Mining Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) and Plans for Pilot Plant at its Beihuo Salt Lake Project

The PEA is anticipated to provide improved operating benefits and flexibility while maintaining a balance between production and expense.

AMX Mining (ISIN: CN9738820018), a Chinese company focusing on mineral exploration for lithium deposits with the mission to be a sustainable minerals exploration company providing shareholders with risk managed discovery, development and mining opportunities, today announced the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the production of lithium hydroxide monohydrate (“lithium hydroxide” or “LiOH∙H2O”) from its Beihuo Salt Lake Project (the “Project”).

The PEA forecasts average annual production of approximately 8,800 tonnes (“t”) of lithium hydroxide using more efficient and sustainable new technologies that do not require evaporation ponds. Over its expected 20-year life, the proposed project has an estimated Net Present Value (“NPV”) of $165 million and an estimated Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of 23%. The study projects an estimated average “steady-state” operating cost of $3,124 per tonne of lithium hydroxide monohydrate and product sale pricing ranging between $8,000 and $14,500 per tonne. Having these attractive margins and an estimated initial capital cost, the project achieves pay-back in just over 4 years, even allowing for a ramp-up of more than one year.

Based on the mini-pilot plant and subsequent engineering studies, the Process achieves estimated lithium recoveries of greater than 91%. Traditional lithium brine processing using evaporation ponds typically struggles to achieve 50% lithium recovery.

Mou Yang Guoqiang, Chief Executive Officer of AMX Mining, commented, “We are very pleased that this PEA demonstrates the attractive potential for a new low-cost lithium producer. The potential reduction in operating costs for lithium hydroxide through the innovative application of cleaner, more efficient technology is exciting. As outlined in the PEA, the Beihuo Salt Lake Project is expected to nearly double lithium recoveries when compared to conventional operations while at the same time returning in an environmentally responsible manner more than 90% of the brine to the basin after lithium recovery. These are very good news for investors as we are preparing to be listed on a major exchange.”

AMX Mining is a Chinese company focusing on mineral exploration for lithium deposits. AMX Mining’s mission is to be a sustainable minerals exploration company providing shareholders with risk managed discovery, development and mining opportunities. The firm is an emerging low-cost developer of lithium concentrates with its 100% owned project, a world class Lithium-brine project located in Beihuo Salt Lake. The asset is well positioned to benefit from the robust lithium market fundamentals on the back of emerging electric vehicle and energy storage growth given its proximity to infrastructure, advanced feasibility stage, advanced offtake agreements and a highly experienced management team.

