Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – Global Market to Experience Healthy Growth of 12.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2026

A new exhaustive study titled “Anti-Money Laundering Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026” has recently been added to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the global anti-money laundering software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% through 2026.

Get Premium Sample Copy of Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Report at: https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4298

The report offers in-depth insights on the global anti-money laundering software market, highlighting the key trends and developments in this market. According to the report, growing emphasis on preventing money laundering has been a key driving factor for the growth of the market. Governments around the world are focusing on mitigating the menace of money laundering, and anti-money laundering software has proven to be an asset in this regard.

The research study segments the global anti-money laundering software market on the basis of solution type, end user type, deployment type, product type and region. The solution type segment has been further sub-segmented into case management, alert management, analytics and visualization, data warehouse management, watch-list screening, fraud, risk & compliance management KYC (Know Your Customer), transactional monitoring and others. According to the report, transactional monitoring segment is likely to remain one of the leading segments in the global anti-money laundering software market. The segment is likely to reach revenues worth US$ 2000 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The end user type segment is divided into legal service providers, multiple banking services, insurance, asset management, investment banking, private banking, corporate banking, retail banking and others. According to the report, retail banking is one of the largest end user segments in the market, and is anticipated to rake in nearly US$ 1200 million worth of revenues by the end of the forecast period.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at: https://www.mrrse.com/anti-money-laundering-software-market

The deployment type segment is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. On-premise continues to account for a larger share of the global anti-money laundering software market, and is projected to surpass US$ 3000 million by the end of the assessment period.

Geographically, the study divides the global market into key regions which are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding, Middle East and Africa and Japan. North America continues to be the most lucrative market in the global market, and is likely to account for significant revenue share of the global market.

Some of the key companies profiled in the report are Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Verafin Inc., Aquilan Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems., Trulioo., ACI Worldwide, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, 3i Infotech, EastNets, Experian Information Solutions, Inc. , Opentext Corp, Oracle Corp, SAS Institute Inc., Fiserv, Inc. and Accenture Inc.

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4298