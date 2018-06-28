Baby Care Product Market – Industry Size, Trends, Growth Analysis Report From 2018-2024

Baby products are defined as products used for babies between the ages of 0 months to 1 year. These products include alarms, car seats, prams, toys, clothes, baby carriers, clothes, and prawns.

The report analyses the baby care product market based on product type into baby cosmetics & toiletries, baby safety and convenience products and baby food/formula. The baby cosmetics & toiletries segment is further bifurcated into baby skin care products (including baby lotions, creams/moisturizers, talcum powder and baby massage oil), baby hair care products (including hair oil and baby shampoo & conditioner), baby bath products (including soaps and bubble bath/shower gel) and diapers (waterproof nappy/disposable diapers, training nappy and cloth). Baby safety and convenience product are sub-segmented into baby strollers, baby car seats, and others. Baby food/formula is further categorized into baby food and baby formula. Cosmetics & toiletries accounted for the largest share in 2015 followed by baby food products. This largest share is attributed to increasing awareness among parents regarding benefits of infant food. Furthermore, in toiletries, baby diapers hold the largest market share in the baby care product market, owing to rise in expenditure of healthcare, increasing awareness of personal hygiene and sanitization and urbanization.

The market for baby products is constantly growing due to the desire to be the perfect mother. These products are meant to make life easier as a parent and only focused on babies. The baby care product market is primarily driven by increased, raising awareness about health and hygiene of babies, disposable income, and growing working women population. Increasing focus of prominent players on specially designed products, taking into consideration the wellbeing of kids boosted the demand for baby care products. However, increasing parents concern pertaining to the presence of harmful chemicals in baby products is hindering the growth of baby care product market.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

The global market is studied for key regions such as, North America which includes U.S., Canada and Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific which includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific and Rest of the world which includes Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Based on distribution channel, the global baby care product market is categorized into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. The online distribution channel segment is expected to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period, owing to the rise in adoption of smartphones, internet services, the rise of digital technology and increasing consumers preference for ordering a product through apps or websites, which provide maximum convenience and transparency. E-commerce platform is growing in many countries, due to the increase in Internet penetration, boosting the demand for baby care products. Furthermore, online shopping offers free shipping, home delivery, on-time delivery, and easy exchange and return. Therefore, consumers prefer the online buying model over the offline buying model.

Global Baby Care Product Market Is Led By Key Companies:

Some of the key participants in the baby care product market are Unilever Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Company, and Kimberly-Clark. In terms of baby food products, Nestle, Abbott Nutrition, Dabur, and Pristine Organics are leading the marketplace.

