Barnacle Busters – Competent Dive Service Providers in West Palm Beach FL

Barnacle Busters have professional divers who provide excellent dive service in West Palm Beach FL. They also provide services in Broward and Martin. The divers are all certified and there is no need to worry about the quality of the services. They are willing to service your vehicle at your dock or marina itself. They provide service at any time on any day.

Boat Bottom Cleaning

Underwater cleaning is very much essential in South Florida since it increases the marine growth. Barnacle Busters provides cleaning regularly and people can avail even monthly basis of cleaning. They focus on running gear, waterline, and zinc and thru hulls. Running gear gathers barnacle and it can affect the boat to a great extent. It has to be cleared immediately. The algae which are found in the waterline will also be cleared. Regular maintenance keeps your boat efficient thus you can avoid advanced issues from happening. They also undertake cleaning of the boat while you are planning for a long drive. This results in safe running of the boat and it can save money from spending fuel.

Propeller Repair

Whatever may be the defect with the propeller, they are willing to offer services. They will get your propeller and look for the issues. They do the necessary repairing and fit them back. Even if you need their service when on an island, their divers will reach you with all necessary equipment and do the services.

Other Services

The company looks for any problems while cleaning the boat therefore, you can be confident that your boat is completely repaired and you can have a pleasure filled riding experience. Apart from all these they also provide services for,

• Maintenance Bottom Cleaning Plan

• One Time Bottom Cleaning

• Hydraulic Underwater Hull Cleaning

• Underwater Inspections and Photography

• Underwater Repairs

• Zinc Inspection and Replacement

• Propeller Changes/Reconditioning/New Propellers

• PropSpeed Application to Propellers

• Underwater Recovery of Lost Articles

• Miscellaneous repairs and Inspections

About Barnacle Busters

Barnacle Busters are a licensed and insured company which solves all your boat maintenance needs. They have employed divers who are well trained and they good working experience. You can contact them from Monday to Friday between 7:30 AM to 5 PM. For any urgent needs, you can contact them without any hesitation at any time of the week. To know more, visit http://www.barnaclebusters.com/

Address:

10456 Riverside Dr.

Palm Beach Gardens,

Florida 33410

Phone: 561-625-4484