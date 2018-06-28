LANXESS increases production for prepolymers in Brazil

• New production plant at the site in Porto Feliz

• Combined local production, application development and technical service center

• Launch in the first half of 2019

• Investment of single-digit million Euro amount

Cologne – Specialty chemicals company LANXESS is building a new, state-of-the-art facility for the production of prepolymers at its site in Porto Feliz, Brazil. The Urethane Systems business unit is investing a single-digit million Euro amount to expand its prepolymer production capacity, which is scheduled to come on stream in the first half of 2019. Current production at the Rio Claro site, about 200 kilometers away, will be terminated.

LANXESS will thus be managing its entire polyurethane business for South America from Porto Feliz. “South America is an important cornerstone in our global network and we are committed to the Brazilian and South American markets. Our new investment will enable us to sustainably offer local customer-specific technical service, excellent product quality, and fast and reliable product supply,” says Dr. Markus Eckert, Head of the Urethane Systems business unit.

LANXESS Urethane Systems business unit is a systems provider to the global PU industry with expertise in cast elastomers, coatings, adhesives and sealants. The portfolio includes conventional and low free isocyanate prepolymers, and special aqueous polyurethane dispersions (PUDs). Furthermore catalysts and curing agents for cast elastomers, and technologies for coatings, adhesives and sealants are offered to design full systems to meet customer needs. A special focus is placed on solvent-free, monomer-free, and easy-to-use blocked systems. LANXESS Urethane Systems operates production facilities and application development centers in all major economic regions, including Brazil, the USA, India, China, Australia, Italy and England.

