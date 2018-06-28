Male External Catheter Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2017 – 2025

Global Male External Catheter Market: Overview

Catheter is a flexible tube which is inserted through a narrow opening into a body cavity, particularly the bladder, for removing fluid. Catheters are consistently improving in technologies and growing in the healthcare industry with their broader scope of applications. Rising incidence of various chronic diseases, cardiovascular and urological ailments, and diabetes has propelled demand for catheters across the health care industry. Catheters are used for diagnostic and treatment purposes in various therapeutic areas. For example, urological catheters are used in urology collection of uncontaminated urine specimen, monitoring of urine output, and imaging of the urinary tract.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/male-external-catheter-market.html

Male external catheter, also known as condom catheters, are utilized by men to deal with urinary incontinence. Male external catheter contains flexible covering that slips over the penis similar to a condom. The sheath is usually made from latex rubber, vinyl, or silicone. Male external catheter are better alternatives to most invasive catheters such as indwelling catheters, which need to be inserted through the urethra. Moreover, a male external catheter is easy and direct to use, as it is simply rolled on to the penis. Male external catheter are convenient and simple to use for short period of time. These catheters need to be changed every 24 hours to 48 hours.

Global Male External Catheter Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global male external catheter market is expected to expand at a substantial pace due to increasing incidences of CAUTIs, primarily associated with indwelling catheters, researchers developed several alternatives such as intermittent and male external or condom catheters. Male external catheter are primarily the first choice for several patients who prefer self-catheterization, in cases of urinary incontinence or urine retention. Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and devices across the world, high awareness, and affordability of the people, especially in developed economies, are projected to drive the male external catheter market during the forecast period. Condom catheters are prone to leakages, therefore, physicians and health care professionals prefer other alternatives such as intermittent catheters.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41336

Global Male External Catheter Market: Key Segments

The global male external catheter market is segmented based on type, application, end-users, and region. In term of product, male external catheter market further bifurcated into disposable external catheters and repeatable external catheters. Based on end-user, the global male external catheter market is divided into hospitals, home care, and others.

In terms of geography, the global male external catheter market is categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is sub-divided into countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Brazil, China, India, Japan and GCC countries. North America dominated the global male external catheter market due to significant investment in R&D and development of advanced products. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive male external catheter market during the forecast period due to rise in healthcare expenditure and rapidly increasing prevalence of various urologic diseases.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=41336

Global Male External Catheter Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global male external catheter market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hollister Co., Coloplast Ltd, Cook Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic, and C. R. Bard, Inc. Major players are actively involved in various growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches to gain competitive advantage over the male external catheter market.