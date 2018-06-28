Personal Protective Equipment Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Market Highlights:

The Personal Protective Equipment is equipment that protect the user against health or safety risks at work. The safety measures is segmented that includes safety helmets, gloves, eye protection, high-visibility clothing, safety footwear and safety harnesses. The competitive landscape for the PPE industry will be very different by 2023, and will be driven by innovation, disruptive business models, and advent of smart and wearable PPE products transforming the workplace to a connected domain and enhancing worker safety and productivity.

Construction is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment, due to the increasing consumer spending and new construction projects in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. In addition, the increasing use of personal protective equipment by workers in bridge erection, residential construction, roadway paving, demolitions, and excavations is also driving this end-use industry.

The study indicates that the safety gloves has dominated the global PPE demand which has accounted for over 26% of total revenue in 2016. While smart glove are recent trends in various companies. An increasing number of hand cuts, arm injuries, and abrasions in the workplace may be attributed to the high demand of this segment. The personal protective equipment is addressed for general industry, shipyard employment, marine terminals, long shoring, and construction, due to head injuries which has been estimated over 40% of the industrial fatalities and accidents.

Major Key Players

Radians, Inc. (US),

3M Company (US),

MSA Safety Inc. (US),

Ansell Limited (US),

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US),

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada),

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium),

Carl Zeiss AG. (Germany), E I DuPont de Nemours and Co. (US), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US) among others.

According to MRFR, The Personal Protective Equipment Market is growing rapidly over 6.2% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $~ 53.14 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Personal Protective Equipment market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world and it is capturing the market over 38% and has largest market share in Personal Protective Equipment market. In North America, the construction applications generate high revenue growth to the companies as the workers are wearing smart glasses and using virtual arms in construction industry. The increasing government rules and regulations for the workers safety is driving regional growth in Europe region and is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming days. While, in Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for Personal Protective Equipment market. This market has a huge potential for growth of Personal Protective Equipment.

Segmentation:

The global Personal Protective Equipment market has been segmented on the basis of type, safety products, end -users and region.

Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type:

Protective Communications

Protective Eyewear

Respiratory Protection

Protective Clothing

Foot & Leg Protection

Eye & Face Protection

Hands & Arm Protections

Head Protection

Fall Management Equipment

Others

Personal Protective Equipment Market by safety products:

Oxygen Mask

Safety Helmets

Gloves

Eye Protection

High-Visibility Clothing

Safety Footwear

Others

Personal Protective Equipment Market by End-User:

Aeronautics and Aerospace

Manufacturing

Construction

Machinery & Electronics

Chemical & Synthetics

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Transportation

Firefighting

Food and beverages

Others

Personal Protective Equipment Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

