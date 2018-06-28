Social Media Analytics Market Predicted to Clock a CAGR of 15.4% between 2017 and 2025

Social media analytics is a smart way of data collection through different social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, among others. It is the acquisition of data for making strategic business decisions. Furthermore, the usefulness of social media analytics is targeted towards understanding consumer sentiments, choices and intentions for a particular product or service. In order to gain better insight about the market up-close, a new research report titled “Social Media Analytics Market-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, has been included to the extensive repository managed by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

This assessment offers a clear picture about the social media analytics market expansion and innovative trends that are projected to emerge effectively in the coming years.

As per key research findings, growing rate of smartphone adoption at the global level together with rise in internet and social media penetration is one of the prime reasons which is expected to motivate the market’s growth. The report starts with a brief idea about the aim of this research; this can be learnt through market definition and scope merged with key research objectives. Further, knowledge about key industry developments is also enclosed in the report. Readers can even access details about prime market dynamics that are influencing the global social media analytics market.

As the research proceeds, the market segmentation is presented which bifurcates the market on the basis of components and end-use industry. Based on components, the overall market is segmented into services and software. Further, the software segment is split into cloud based and on-premise based software. Also, the services segment is divided into support & maintenance, professional services, and others. Presently, the major end-use industry discussed in the report includes BFSI, retail, transportation & logistics, telecommunication & IT, media & entertainment and others.

The regional investigation for social media analytics focuses on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Each of these mentioned regions are examined on the basis of market size (US$ Mn) and market attractiveness analysis targeting all the segments. The final section of the report includes a precise overview of the major players functioning in the social media analytics market. Readers can gather exact statistics about the annual revenue generated, SWOT analysis etc., without any hassle. The companies mentioned in the report are Brandwatch, Adobe Systems Incorporated, NetBase Solutions, Inc., Simply Measured, Inc., Crimson Hexagon, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Sysomos, Clarabridge and Talkwalker Inc.

