Turmeric Market: Western Europe to Dominate in Terms of Value Share Throughout the Forecast Period

Global turmeric market is likely to witness significant growth in terms of value and volume due to increasing awareness regarding rising health benefits of turmeric consumption. One of the major reasons behind this growth is launching of variants of turmeric products by the manufacturers across the globe to cater the evolving needs of customers related to various health concerns and increasing demand for clean label food products. Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been recently included this new report, “Turmeric Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027),” in its repository. This report tracks the details of the market for turmeric throughout the projected period.

Global Turmeric Market- Trends

Increasing use of curcumin in the Nutraceutical industry

Growing popularity of ethnic food among European countries

High demand for natural food colours in confectionery

Shifting trend from conventional to traditional medicines

Government’s initiatives for herbal medicines

Geographical expansion strategy in response to consumers’ demand

Complimentary herbal medicinal products to boost growth of the turmeric market

Global Turmeric Market- Analysis by Segments

This market is segmented into application type, product type, by origin, by sales channel and by region. Based on product type, processed turmeric segment ruled the global market for turmeric in 2016, and is likely to continue to perform better during the assessed period. Turmeric is extensively used as a spice in turmeric market of Asia owing to ethnic taste preference of the local population. By application, in 2016 industrial segment followed by commercial segment accounted for high revenue share in the worldwide turmeric market. By origin, Alleppey turmeric followed by Madras segment are expected to represent maximum revenue share in the overall turmeric market by 2027 end.

On the basis of value, direct sales segment of by sales channel segment is anticipated to be the most attractive in the turmeric market across the world throughout the estimated period and is likely to lead the market accounting for a revenue share by 2027 end.

The turmeric market in Western Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2016. Presence of multicultural population in European countries along with extended applications of turmeric as a natural food supplement and natural herbal product is likely to result in higher market revenue.

Global Turmeric Market- Key Players

Frutarom Industries Ltd., Chr. Hansen A/S, Vigon International Inc., Sabinsa Corporation, Universal Oleoresins, Synthite Industries Limited, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ungerer & Company, Kalsec Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Everest Spices, Naturex S.A., BOS Natural Flavors Private Limited, McCormick & Comp, Kancor Ingredients Limited, Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., DDW The Colour House, and ITC Limited are few key companies that are functioning in the global market for turmeric.

