Airless Packaging Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Global Airless Packaging Market Report by Material Type (Plastic, Glass and Others), by Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Bags & Pouches, Tubes and Others), by Dispenser Type (Pumps, Dropper, and Twist & Click), by End-use (Personal Care, Healthcare, Homecare and Others) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario:

Global airless packaging market has witnessed gradual growth in recent years, and is expected to witness steady growth in the forecast period. An airless solution, is typically, any sort of packaging and dispensing system that uses the difference in environmental pressure to create a vacuum that evacuate a product from a reservoir once a valve is opened. This is a different sort of propulsion from a traditional aerosol, which often requires a propellant that is added to a product. The propellant maintains an even pressure in the container by evaporating a small amount, and when evacuated, evaporates rapidly so that only the product being dispensed remains as very fine droplets or mist. Airless solutions don’t require propellants, as they are designed in a way to seek a natural pressure equilibrium based on a differential between external, environmental pressure and the pressure created by a lack of air in the product reservoir. Consequently, the product is dispensed as it seeks to occupy free space outside of the container.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5335

Airless packaging helps prevent contact of the product with air and contaminates during filling, storage and use, thus increase longevity and preserving quality. Oxygen, sunlight and microbes, which cosmetic products are often exposed to during storage and use, can change their characteristics, result in strange odors, discoloration or contamination. As the danger of contamination and degradation is almost non-existent for airless packaging, it allows manufacturers to reduce the use of preservatives thus keeping products more organic. This is a great advantage, especially in the case of natural products. In fact, some cosmetics can only be packaged using airless cosmetic bottles, pertaining to their organic composition. Airless packaging avoids wastage as the consumer can use the product up to last drop. The precision pumps and other mechanisms used by airless packaging, allows smooth and accurate dispensation of the products during each use even for highly viscous products.

Global airless packaging market has been segmented based on material type, packaging type, dispenser type, end-use, and region. Based on material type the market has been segmented into plastic, glass and others. Among these, the plastic, is projected to dominate the airless packaging market through 2023. The dominant position of this segment can be attributed to the high flexibility, elasticity and ease, with which they can be molded. Plastics also provide a longer storage life than the other packaging materials. Based on the packaging type, the market has been segmented into bottles & jars, bags & pouches, tubes and others. Bottles & Jars dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing packaging type segment for airless packaging. Bottles & Jars are the ideal packaging type for all end-use applications, such as in personal care, healthcare and home care products. Based on the dispenser type, the market is segmented as pumps, dropper, and twist & click. Pumps dominated the market, in 2016, and is projected to be the fastest-growing dispenser type over the next five years. The suitability of pumps for all packaging type is making them favorable for all end-use application. Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented as personal care, healthcare, homecare and others. Personal care dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing application over the next five years. The zero-wastage benefit of airless packaging is the primary factor, acting in favor of the airless packaging market. This can bring about noteworthy transformation in a number of industry verticals, in particular the personal care and cosmetics industry.

The airless packaging industry is expected to have a number of advancements over the forecast period, owing to continuous developments in packaging industry coupled with growing consumer preferences for high end features in product packaging. The market is also expected to have many expansion activities by multinationals and well-established companies.

The global airless packaging market is expected to grow at ~5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Airless Packaging Market

The global airless packaging market is expected to witness phenomenal growth during the forecast period. This is due to the considerable increase in awareness about high quality premium products, minimal wastage of products, and increase in shelf life of products. Europe is expected to remain the dominant region, in terms of demand. The packaging industry holds a strong ground in Europe, owing to a high demand in general coupled with speedy rates of product innovation and development. The airless packaging market in Europe is also being pushed towards providing greener alternatives to conventional plastic airless packaging. North America is also likely to continue contributing high revenue in the global airless packaging market, primarily due to the massive demand in the U.S. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to register a phenomenally high rate of growth in demand for airless packaging. A high and still increasing urban population in this region, is expected to ramp up its demand for several types of packaging in the consumer goods industry, providing plenty of opportunities to the players in the global airless packaging market.

Key Players:

The key players of global airless packaging market are AptarGroup, Inc. (U.S.), Albéa Beauty Holdings S.A. (France), LUMSON SPA (Italy), HCP Packaging (U.K.), Quadpack Industries (Spain), Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd. (Taiwan), Fusion Packaging (U.S.), WestRock (U.S.), ABC Packaging Ltd. (U.K.), and Mondi (South Africa).

Browse Complete Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/airless-packaging-market-5335