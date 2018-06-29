BSE Institute exchanges MoU with Village Transformation to financially literate the backward villages in Maharashtra

Mumbai, June 28, 2018: BSE Institute Ltd has signed an MoU with Village Transformation Foundation today at MMRDA Auditorium in the presence of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis. The MoU was signed by Shri Ambarish Datta, MD & CEO, BSE Institute Ltd and Shri Ramnath Subramaniam, CEO VSTF. The occasion was also graced by Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE Ltd.

The Maharashtra Village Social Transformation Mission was launched in August 2016 with an aim to address the important challenges faced by the most backward villages of Maharashtra. Initially, 1000 villages that have the lowest Human Development Index score have been selected for the special programme. Convergence of efforts from all the sections of the society is the foundation to transform the villages in Maharashtra. By partnering with corporates, VSTF is reaching to the last mile villager and doing skill interventions.

BSE Institute Ltd. has partnered with VSTF on this mission and is committed to do its part in providing financial literacy to the villagers. In this mission BSE Institute Ltd intends to benefit lives of around 10000 people in 1000 villages from 70 talukas spanning 19 districts. Mr. Ambarish Datta said, “The village social transformation mission is a path breaking initiative by the government of Maharashtra. Inculcating habits of saving and investing can make a huge difference in the lives of people and uplift the standard of living of the rural population in India. We are keen to work along with VSTF and create the social impact and contribute to the mission. We envisage to increase financial literacy and enable rural youth to take up entrepreneurship by training them to become financial intermediaries.”