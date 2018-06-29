CollaborateMD Plans to Supercharge their Customer Support with Added Features

Orlando, Florida ( webnewswire.com ) June 29, 2018 – CollaborateMD has announced plans for vital changes to their Customer Support Team. Starting June 18th, the medical practice software company will have a new call back feature. It also plans to extend their live chat hours.

Customers can choose between waiting on hold and requesting a callback. On choosing the latter, the customer’s call will be placed in a support queue for the next available Customer Support Specialist to call them back. The medical billing services software company has also announced that they shall now provide live chat support from 8.00 am in the morning to 6.00 p.m. EST, from Monday until Friday.

The Company also promotes their Self-Service Portal to help clients resolve simple issues by themselves. They can also refer to The Training Website manual for more help. “We are planning to introduce several other resources to help our clients become self-reliant and make the most of our service,” adds a spokesperson for CollaborateMD.

“At CollaborateMD, we believe that a culture of customer service excellence starts from listening to feedback from clients. They are the best source of information available and provide direct user-focused insight. This customer-centric approach has helped us improve our service and become one of the top medical billing solutions companies in the US,” he adds.

CollaborateMD is one of the very few companies to surpass one million in healthcare claims and has processed more than $46 billion in claims.

About CollaborateMD:

CollaborateMD is a leading cloud-based medical billing solutions company. They manage healthcare claims for over 20 million patients. The company serves small and group medical practices, billing service companies, independent physicians, and urgent care centers across the country, providing them a range of services like claims tracking, appointment scheduling, automated tax reminding, and more.

To learn more, visit https://www.collaboratemd.com/

###