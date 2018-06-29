Diatomite Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

“We have produced a new premium report Diatomite Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Diatomite. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Diatomite Market by types (pinnularia, coscinodiscus and melosira), application (fillers, absorbents, filter aids, construction materials) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. According to the report the Global Diatomite Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.6 % in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Diatomite Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Diatomite Market are Sanxing Diatomite, Chanye, Damolin, Imerys, EP Minerals, Showa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., CECA. , Calgon Carbon Corporation, Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral and the Diamix Group.”

Huge demand for diatomite from filtration mediums has been the major factor for the growth of diatomite during the forecast period

Diatomite is known as the Diatomaceous earth. Diatomaceous consists of fossilized remains of Diatoms that are type of hard-shelled protist. It is used as a filtration aid, mild abrasive in products including metal polishes and toothpaste, mechanical insecticide and absorbent for liquids. The properties such as high surface area, low viscosity, high porosity, and brightness makes Diatomite a valuable material in the market. Growing use of diatomite in the industries such as paints, pharmaceutical, pesticides and plastics is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, use of Diatomite in the plastics industry as an anti-blocking agent in separation of plastic parts during the manufacturing and separation of plastic bags. On the other hand, Cosmetics application of diatomite includes its use in cosmetic powder such as talc to absorb the oils. However, growing health and safety concerns associated with inhalation of crystalline silica during the manufacturing of diatomite is expected to hinder the growth of the diatomite market. Furthermore, preserving and protecting the available diatomite reserve is expected to be a major restraint owing to factors including microbial degradation .With the rising disposable income and growth in population, the demand for construction of buildings, houses and roads will provide huge growth opportunities for the key players in the diatomite market as the high quality diatomite provides 80% silica that helps in boosting the strength of the cement. The major players in the diatomite manufacturing includes Celite Corp, Showa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, and Moltan Co. The key focus areas of these players are consumer satisfaction, brand preservation, and development of solutions that would help users to ensure efficient compliance.

North America region is spurring the demand for Diatomite market followed by Asia Pacific

Among the geographies, in terms of demand North America is expected to be the leading region for the diatomite market. Increasing demand from end-users such as medical & healthcare, absorbents, crop protection chemicals and industrial applications has been driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region due to the increasing demand or crop protection chemicals. Europe has the third largest demand for the diatomite market. On the other hand, Asia countries such as India, Korea, Japan, and Australia are likely to provide better opportunity for diatomite market in next few years.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global diatomite market covers segments such as types and application. The types segments include pinnularia, coscinodiscus and melosira. On the basis of application the global diatomite market is categorized into fillers, absorbents, filter aids, construction materials and other.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea,Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, the European region covers countries such as, Germany UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global diatomite market such as, Sanxing Diatomite, Chanye, Damolin, Imerys, EP Minerals, Showa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., CECA. , Calgon Carbon Corporation, Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral and the Diamix Group.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global diatomite market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of diatomite market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the diatomite market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the diatomite market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

