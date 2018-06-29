Dispersing Agents Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Dispersing Agents Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Dispersing Agents. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Dimethyl Ether Dispersing Agents Market by application (automotive, construction, detergents, oil and gas, paints and coatings, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. According to report the global dispersing agents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Dispersing Agents Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Dispersing Agents Market are Altana AG, BASF SE, Chryso SAS, Clariant AG, Cytec Industries Inc., Evonik, Gruppo Chimico Dalton, King Industries, The Dow Chemical Company and Rudolf Gmbh.”

Rising need for infrastructure drives the dispersing agents market in the construction industry

A dispersing agent is a non-active surface polymer to improve the separation of particles to prevent it from settling. Dispersants are used as additives in a range of products such as petrol, paints, and medicines. Polyurethanes and Polyacrylates are two of the most popular high molecular dispersing agents. Lower production cost and availability of raw materials for both small scale and international manufacturers are the key factors driving the growth of the dispersing agent market. Additionally, reduction in VOC emission with water-based systems is expected to fuel the growth of dispersing agent market. However, use of petrochemical derivatives for the production of dispersing agent is likely to restrain the growth of the market. On the other hand, lack of innovation in dispersing agent and continuous variation in raw material cost are some of the major factors having negative impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period. Growing demand for paints and concrete because of growing automotive and construction industries are anticipated to boost the dispersing agent market over the forecast period.

Dispersing agent experiences a huge flow, especially in Asia-Pacific, due to its flourishing infrastructure sector

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific holds the maximum market share in terms of volume as well as revenue .North America the second fastest growing market is expected to witness significant growth due to the growing end-use industries in US and presence of huge potential in the Canadian market. Germany accounted for the largest share due to the growth in the demand for various domestic industries. Owing to the presence of large manufacturers such as. Owing to the presence of large manufacturers such as BASF SE and Arkema Group the market for dispersing agents have been unaffected by the economic slowdown primarily in Europe.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global dispersing agents market covers segments such as, application. On the basis of application the global dispersing agents market is categorized into automotive, construction, detergents, oil and gas, paints and coatings, pulp and paper and pharmaceuticals.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global dispersing agents market such as, Altana AG, BASF SE, Chryso SAS, Clariant AG, Cytec Industries Inc., Evonik, GruppoChimico Dalton, King Industries, The Dow Chemical Company and Rudolf Gmbh.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global dispersing agents market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of dispersing agents market.Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the dispersing agents market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the dispersing agents market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

