Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Electrically Conductive Adhesives. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by adhesives type(epoxy adhesives, silicone adhesives, polyurethane, acrylic adhesives), filler(silver, copper, carbon), types(Isotropic, Anisotropic), application(Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace, Biosciences) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. According to report the global electrically conductive adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market are BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, HB Fuller Company, Alent plc, the 3M Company, MG Chemicals, Master Bond Inc., PANACOL-ELOSOL GMBH, Applied Technologies Inc., and OTHER COMPANIES.”

Usage of technically advanced electronic devices has been rising over the forecast period

Electrically conductive adhesives is a glue primarily used for electronics. These adhesives not only help to combine the circuit nevertheless also maintains the electrical conductivity of the circuit. Electrically conductive adhesives are also capable of blocking the electromagnetic radiations emitted by electronic devices. Rise in usage of electrically conductive adhesives in electronic circuits is anticipated to be the factor driving the growth of the electrically conductive adhesives market. Additionally, growth and development in bioscience may fuel the demand for electrically conductive adhesives market. However, the disposal of electronic and electrical wastages creates environmental issues and pollution hazards that are likely to restrain the growth of the electrically conductive adhesives market. On the other hand, various laws and regulations are made by government to minimize the polloution.Hence, the use of electrically conductive adhesives is regulated thoroughly which adversely affects the market and restrict the demand. The use of electrically conductive adhesives has been increasing significantly in defense and aerospace industries that is expected to be the key factors proving several growth opportunities for the key players in the conductive adhesives market. Major players operating in the electrically conductive adhesives market include Bacon Adhesives, The 3M Company, and Henkel AG & Co. Among the leading companies 3M announced that it has completed the sale of substantially all of its communication markets division to Corning Incorporated the company that significantly acquired 3M.

The electrically conductive adhesives market in North America is projected to expand significantly in the near future

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region in terms of value and volume followed by North America. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the largest share owing to the growth in the end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense and consumer electronics. Being the major consumers and producers china followed by Taiwan and Korea is expected to dominate the electrically conductive adhesives globally.

Segments Covered

The report on global electrically conductive adhesives market covers segments such as adhesives type, filler, types and application. The adhesives type segments include epoxy adhesives, silicone adhesives, polyurethane, acrylic adhesives and other adhesives. On the basis of filler the global electrically conductive adhesives market is categorized into silver, copper, carbon and others. On the basis of types the global electrically conductive adhesives market is categorized into isotropic, anisotropic. On the basis of application the global electrically conductive adhesives market is categorized into automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace, biosciences, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global electrically conductive adhesives market such as, BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, HB Fuller Company, Alentplc, the 3M Company, MG Chemicals, Master Bond Inc., PANACOL-ELOSOL GMBH, Applied Technologies Inc., and OTHER COMPANIES.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global electrically conductive adhesives market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of electrically conductive adhesives market.Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the electrically conductive adhesives market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the electrically conductive adhesives market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

