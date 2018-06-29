Esters Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

“We have produced a new premium report Esters Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Esters. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Esters Market by type(fatty acid esters, phosphate esters, polyesters, acrylic esters),application(food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, textile, personal care & cosmetics, packaging, surfactants, lubricant) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Esters Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Esters Market are Chemtura Corporation, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Croda International Plc., NYCO, Ashland Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Esterchem Ltd., and Exxon Mobil Corporation.”

Demand for esters from lubricant industry is expected to fuel the market growth

Easter is a chemical compound containing carbonyl group. Esters are being used exclusively in jet engines lubrication mainly due to their unique combination of clean high temperature operation with low temperature flow ability. The application of Easters includes lubricants, cosmetics, plastics, resins, explosives, bio-fuel, surfactants, and synthesis of various industrial chemicals. Rising demand for fatty acid easters and increase in adoption of environmental friendly lubricants is driving the growth of the easter market. Additionally,demand for easter derivatives such as polysters is expected to drive the easter market.However,high cost of easter based lubricants is hindering the growth of the easter market. On the other hand, maintenance of ester lubricants requires expensive tools and equipment hence these are the factors restraining the growth of the Easter market. Increasing demand for environmentally adapted lubricants that are based on saturated and unsaturated ester oils for industrial and food grade applications are providing key opportunities for the growth of the Easter market. Moreover, increasing popularity of specialty and natural Easter from personal care products are expected to provide huge growth opportunities over the forecast period. Some of the key players in the esters market include Esterchem Ltd., AOC, DAK Americas LLC, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation.

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Easter market

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in terms of consumption and productions owing to the factors such as rapid growth in industrialization and availability of raw materials have increased production capacity in the developing countries such as China and India.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global esters market covers segments such as type and application. The type segments include fatty acid esters, phosphate esters, polyesters, acrylic esters and others. On the basis of application the global esters market is categorized into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, textile, packaging, surfactants, lubricant and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, the European region covers countries such as, Germany UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global esters market such as, Chemtura Corporation, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Croda International Plc., NYCO, Ashland Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Esterchem Ltd., and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global esters market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of esters market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the esters market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the esters market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

