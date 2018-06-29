Ethylene Dichloride Industry 2017 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

“We have produced a new premium report Ethylene Dichloride Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Ethylene Dichloride. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Ethylene Dichloride Market by applications (agricultural chemicals, chemical intermediate, chemical solvents), types (catalyst law, chlorination and direct synthesis), and process (Catalyst law, Chlorination, Direct synthesis) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The global ethylene dichloride market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 3.0% and 3.5% from 2017 to 2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Ethylene Dichloride Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Ethylene Dichloride Market are Bayer AG, Dupont, Formosa Plastics, INEOS Group Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Reliance Industries, Saudi Aramco, Solvay SA, and The Dow Chemicals.”

Growing PVC market is expected to boost the growth of the overall market of ethylene dichloride

Ethylene Dichloride is a chlorinated hydrocarbon. Ethylene Dichloride is a colorless liquid, which has an odor similar to that of chloroform. The most common use of Ethylene Dichloride is in the the production of vinyl chloride, which is used to make PVC pipes, wall coverings and automobile parts. The major end use application of PVC are in the construction industry and the growth in the construction industry is anticipated to be the factor driving the growth of the Ethylene Dichloride market. Additionally, continuous growth in automotive sector regarding the maintenance is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the price of ethylene dichloride is dependent upon the prices of crude oil hence, the fluctuations in the prices of the crude oil is expected to restrain the growth of the Ethylene Dichloride market. On the other hand, toxic nature and volatile emissions offered by the products are having negative impact on the growth of the Ethylene Dichloride market. Moreover, advanced resins developed with the help of Ethylene Dichloride as a major raw material are expected to provide huge growth opportunities for the key players in the market. Paramount environment concerns are shifting their focus from heavy metals to low density materials. Some of the company’s manufacturing Ethylene Dichloride includes Gendorf, Dow Chemicals, Henan Furuidi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Asahi the tokoyo based glass manufacturer acquired vinythai Company that was established to carry on the production and distribution of PVC and Caustic Soda. Vinythai is the second biggest maker of polyvinyl chloride.

Asia-Pacific the fastest growing regional market during the period of study

Among the Geographies, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region of Ethylene dichloride market followed by Europe and North America. Due to the higher growth in building in construction industry, the leading demand for poly vinyl chloride is increased significantly in Asia Pacific region. North America is expected to witness moderate growth due to rising production capacities and increased economic growth rate.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the global ethylene dichloride market by applications, types of process and region. Applications include agricultural chemicals, chemical intermediate, chemical solvents and VCM/PVC raw materials production. On the basis of type of process, the market is segmented into, catalyst law, chlorination and direct synthesis.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region has accounted for the highest ethylene dichloride consumption in the world over 2014 and 2015. Moreover, the ethylene dichloride manufactured in the US is expected to cost lesser, as majorly it is manufactured from cheaper ethane produced by the shale gas industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the world EDC market. The growth in the region is attributed to presence of the new large projects in the ethylene dichloride market in this region. The demand in the developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the growth in the global market. The U.S with its position as one of the largest EDC producers in the world drives the North America ethylene dichloride market. Furthermore. Belgium, France and Germany are among the top ethylene dichloride producing countries in the European region.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The companies covered in the report include Bayer AG, Dupont, Formosa Plastics, INEOS Group Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Reliance Industries, Saudi Aramco, Solvay SA, and The Dow Chemicals.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of ethylene dichloride globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of ethylene dichloride. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the ethylene dichloride market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the ethylene dichloride market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

