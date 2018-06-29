EVAC + CHAIR Launch Next Generation Powered Evacuation Chair

EVACCHAIR North America LLC, maker of the original, lightest and world’s best-selling Evacuation Chairs, has announced the launch of its Evac+Chair Power 800 model, creating a frenzy in the market.

Rich Perl President of EVAC CHAIR North America added “We are very proud of our new chair. The Evac+Chair Power 800 not only has the quality and features unsurpassed by any other chair in the market, but also is a price point anyone can afford.”

The Evac+Chair Power 800, has Evac+Chair’s specially designed track system, which enables a single user to transport a passenger over 200 flights of stairs in a single charge. Furthermore the Evac+Chair Power 800 standard features include an extra-long quick release 4 point harness, way finding lights, anti-microbial coatings, is fully flame retardant and an adjustable stair track for use on any staircase

Developed in New York City in 1982, EVAC CHAIR is the global industry standard for lightweight, portable evacuation chairs. Today the company sells to large and small venues, corporate entities, residential buildings, as well as globally to hotels, hospitals, office buildings, schools, assisted living facilities, residential and commercial high-rise buildings. EVAC CHAIR can be utilized in any multi-story building where any tenant or occupant who needs help for any reason can get down the stairs in a safe manner.

The design of the EVACCHAIR Power 800 stair chair possesses a narrow profile which allows any occupant and other building occupants to ascend or descend staircases during an emergency without interference. Its unique design allows first responders to assist anyone else with mobility impairments with relative ease.

EVAC+CHAIR manufactures and supplies its EVAC+CHAIR Emergency Evacuation Stair Chairs to a number of high profile organizations such as Apple, Disney and the NBA as well as a wide range of other venues in both the private and public sectors.

For further details of the Evac+Chair Power 800, visit the EVAC+CHAIR’s website at https://evac-chair.com/

EVACCHAIR North America are the world’s Number 1 suppliers and original manufacturers of evacuation chairs. The chairs are designed to accommodate disabled or mobility impaired people, allowing them to descend a staircase in an emergency situation without the need of great physical strength or lifting.

With over 40 years’ experience worldwide including in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Middle East, EVAC CHAIR have become leading specialists in emergency evacuation, providing comprehensive education to ensure the effective use of its products, ensuring their customers comply fully with health and safety compliance. This can range from providing products, advising on the legalities that surround evacuation planning and deployment to specific and regular maintenance.

