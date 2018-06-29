Is Disaster Recovery as a Service by AWS the Right Solution to Your Business?

Disaster recovery as a service which is also termed as business continuity as a service (BCaaS) is a model which involves the processes of cloud computing and backup service model. It makes use of the cloud resources for ensuring the protection of data as well as the applications from getting disrupted because of any natural or human-induced disaster. Disaster recovery backup helps an organization to create a complete backup that can be used in for the continuity of the business operations in case of a failure.

A safe and secure cloud services platform is offered by the Amazon Web Services (AWS), which also provides database storage, content delivery, and various other functionalities to enable the growth of a business through enhanced flexibility, scalability and dependability.

Disaster recovery by AWS comes along with a disaster recovery plan or business continuity plan. It serves as a secondary infrastructure besides replicating and backing up the all the cloud data and applications. Whenever the repair work of the primary system is carried out, the organization, as well as the users, can work in this environment.

Even when there is no disaster or system failure, the Disaster recovery as a service enables the applications to run on the Virtual Machines (VM). The organizations which make use of on-premise solutions, to make it a workable gateway as well as the sandbox for the purpose of testing the cloud computing, can make use of the Disaster recovery as a service. Without discarding the on-premise system, its replica needs to be created in the cloud by the organization. When the backup is complete, the system can be used for testing purpose.

In Disaster recovery as a service(DRaaS), the resource replication is done to various sites, to ensure that the backup is carried out perpetually even during the unavailability of one or more sites. The organization can choose which data to backup and which not, thus decrease the cost incurred.

There is a Service Level Agreement (SLA) between the customer and supplier regarding the flexibility and scalability that would suit the business requirements. By making a thorough research of the various SLAs available one can choose the right DRaaS provider. Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) of the organization are important parameters that must be taken into account while choosing the provider. Then it is necessary to look out for the process used by the provider to implement failover and failback. This helps to know if they will test the applications initially or just make a copy of the data. It is also crucial to know where the provider would store the data and how your data would be secured. Choosing the right DRaaS provider can ensure the resilience of your organization data against any disaster, thus keeping it in a running condition till the recovery after a disaster.

There are many cost-effective options available today that can be adopted by businesses irrespective of their size. This is mainly because the payment needs to be done as per the use, by an organization. This has been possible because of the advancements in IT such as software-based infrastructure and the cloud. The servers can be provisioned as software instances above the diverse hardware through virtualization.

