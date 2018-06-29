Network Function Virtualization Market | projected to grow at a CAGR of 31% and is expected to reach USD 19 Billion by 2022

Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing and technologically developing environment, digitization needs are ever increasing. The market trend towards the high adoption of internet of things is driving the Network function virtualization market. The study indicates that due to rapid increase in network traffic, most of the organizations are improving their focus on analyzing data effectively.

The study indicates that network function virtualization have the ability to connect and manage the heterogeneous elements of IoT securely by the network function virtualization which results in the growth of network function virtualization market. The network function virtualization has few challenges to overcome. The challenges include the demand for process realignment so that traditional and virtual infrastructure can be managed simultaneously, requires managing IT in the abstract and dynamic environment. These challenges are the restraining factors in the growth of network function virtualization market.

The Network function virtualization Market is growing rapidly over ~31% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~19 billion by the end of forecast period.

Network function virtualization Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the Network function virtualization market are- Accenture PLC (Ireland), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NEC Inc. (Japan), Amdocs Inc. (U.S.), Connectem Inc. (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), 6WIND (France), Oracle Corporation(U.S.), Open Wave Mobility Inc. (U.S.), Allot communications (U.S.) among others.

Network function virtualization Market Segmentation:

The Network Function Virtualization Market has been segmented on the basis of application, deployment, infrastructure and end-user. Looking through the deployment segment it’s been observed cloud based deployment segment are expected to dominate the Network function virtualization market by the forecast period, due to increased adoption of cloud technologies by the organizations worldwide. The Network function virtualization market is dominated by communication service provider sector. The increase in the penetration of mobile devices and demand for quality network services has aggravated the need for efficient network traffic management by communication service providers.

It has been observed that interoperability standards have shown an indefinable challenge for the NFV industry and this challenge is overcome by Cisco’s NSO based NFVO platform that showed 100% success for interoperability tests of network service on-boarding, instantiation and termination in an event named ETSI’s first Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Interoperability Plugtest. Recently, there has been a news that vCloud NFV 2.0 is developed by VMware which is developing Network function virtualization (NFV) packages for telcos.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Network function virtualization market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in Network function virtualization market followed by Europe. It has been observed that North America region has high adoption of internet of things (IoT) and inclination towards digitization which has resulted in the growth of Network function virtualization market.

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Key market innovators

Venture capitalists

Private equity groups

Telecom service providers

Internet service providers

Cloud service providers

Research/Consultancy firms

