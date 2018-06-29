Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market 2018 – Identify Opportunities and Challenges

Market Scenario
The adoption of fiber optics technology and system security technologies are driving the growth of the perimeter intrusion detection systems market. It is extensively used for delivering end-to-end intrusion detection solutions by sensing, interrogation, and networking, and others. The perimeter intrusion detection systems are widely used in advanced video analytics, video motion detection, microwave, radar video surveillance, electromagnetic, infrared beams, electronic protection detection, and others. These wide range of applications are boosting the market growth to the large extent.
The companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Anixter International Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (U.S.), are the leading providers of perimeter intrusion detection systems solution in the market. In 2016, Senstar Corporation introduced new version of FiberPatrol-ZR, with its zone-reporting fiber optic fence-mounted intrusion detection system. It also includes dual sensing channels enabling a cut immune configuration and reducing nuisance alarm rate. It can use optical time-domain reflectometry to detect the intrusion more accurately, locate them and creates virtual zone.
The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is segmented on the basis of components, deployment type, verticals, and region. The component is segmented into hardware (sensors (seismic sensors, acoustic glass-break sensors, and shock sensors)), solution, services (managed services, maintenance & support, system integration & consulting, risk assessment & analysis), and others. The deployment type is further segmented into open area, buries, fence mounted, and others. The vertical is further segmented into aerospace, government & defense, transportation, industrial, commercial, and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.
The global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market is expected to reach USD ~6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~6% over the review period 2017-2023.
Key Players:
The prominent players in the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market: Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Anixter International Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (U.S.), Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited (U.K.) Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Senstar Corporation (Canada), FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Tyco International PLC (U.S.), Southwest Microwave (U.S.), and among others
Segments:
The global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market has been segmented on the basis of component, technology, point of sale, applications and region.
Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market By Component:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market By Technology:
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- NFC
- Others
Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market By Point Of Sale:
- Multi-Brand Electronic Stores,
- Exclusive Showrooms,
- Hypermarket/Supermarket Stores,
- Online Sales Channel
- Others
Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Applications:
- Music & Entertainment
- Sports & Fitness
- Gaming & Virtual Reality
- Others
Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market By Regions:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Rest Of The World
Regional Analysis
The regional analysis of perimeter intrusion detection systems market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of market share in perimeter intrusion detection systems market as the perimeter intrusion detection systems are widely used in various sectors aerospace, government & defense, transportation, industrial, commercial, and others. The perimeter intrusion detection systems market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India are an emerging player for perimeter intrusion detection systems market and expected grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in targeting the perimeter intrusion detection systems in these market to meet the requirement of customers’ need.
Intended Audience
- Perimeter intrusion detection systems providers
- Advertising agents
- Marketing solution providers
- Professional service providers
- Research and development companies
- Market research and consulting firms
- Solution providers
- Technology standards organizations
- Technology investors
- System Integrators
