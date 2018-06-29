Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutics Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2019

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic idiopathic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) of the gastrointestinal tract that affects the mucosal lining of the colon commonly occur in people aged between 15-30 years. Ulcerative colitis is one of the 2 major types of IBD along with Crohn’s disease. Unlike Crohn’s disease, which can affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract, ulcerative colitis characteristically involves only the large bowel. The actual cause of the disease is still unidentified but with the available information it may be the result of an over reactive immune response to normal bacteria and other substances in the gastrointestinal tract.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2185

The prominent symptoms of ulcerative colitis are abdominal pain and bloody diarrhea due to inflammation and the development of open sores (ulcers) in the large intestine (colon) and rectum. Other symptoms of ulcerative colitis include abdominal cramping, nausea, fever, skin ulcers, loss of appetite, weight loss, joint pain, and fatigue. Severe complications of ulcerative colitis include hemorrhage, colon rupture, and the possible development of colon cancer.

About 20% of people with ulcerative colitis have a family member with the disease or with Crohn’s disease which is also a type of IBD. There is no known cure for ulcerative colitis till now, but therapies are available that may significantly reduce the signs and symptoms of ulcerative colitis and even bring about a long-term remission.

Request for Discount @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2185

The prevalence of ulcerative colitis varies with the geographical location. According to the U.S. Pharmacist Northern Europe, United Kingdom and North America have highest reported disease incidences in past few years. The disease in U.S. approximately affects 250,000 to 500,000 people annually. Although there are few epidemiologic data from developing countries, the incidence and prevalence of IBD are growing with time and in different regions around the world, indicating its occurrence as a global disease.

Recent FDA approved drugs include SIMPONI ARIA as an infusion treatment from Janssen Biotech, Inc., in July 2013, UCERIS from Santarus Inc., in Jan 2013, DELZICOL from Warner Chilcott in April 2013, among others. Some of the leading drug manufacturer for Ulcerative colitis includes Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Pfizer Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc. among other.

Request for Report TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=2185

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/