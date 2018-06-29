Voice Over LTE Market 2018-2023: Key Vendors Analysis, Global Share, Emerging Trends and Forecast 2023

Objective Study of VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To Analyze the VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by device, by technology, and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market.

Market Scenario

The major growth driver of VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market includes evolution of 4G LTE network, growing popularity of video conferencing and instant file transmission services by enterprises, and growing demand of efficient voice call services in telecommunication sectors among others.

Hence the market for VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2022).

However, high price of calls and lack of technical expertise are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market.

Segments

Global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Device: Smartphones, Tablets/Laptops, Routers, and Wireless modem among others.

Segmentation by Technology: Voice over IP Multimedia subsystems (VoIMS), Circuit switch fall back (CSFB), Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC), and Simultaneous voice & LTE (SVLTE) among others.

Regional Analysis of VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market:

North America region dominates the Global VoLTE Market with the largest share owing to the highest per capita in the region that is improving consumers’ lifestyle, enhancing their affordability. Moreover, the rise in application areas of the technology coupled with its large-scale adoption in telecommunications is driving the market in this region.

The Europe VoLTE market is increasing due to the resurging economy and the proliferation of smartphones in the region. Growing investments in the development of technology are paying off well driving the regional market growth. Also, the presence of prominent market players in the region and the investments put in by them in R&D activities, in turn, foster the market growth to an extent.

While the Asia Pacific region is growing steadily owing to the factors such as Technical expertise rendered by the existing key market players coupled with the rising demand for the technology in emerging countries like India, China & Taiwan, and increased industrialization are driving the market in this region.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market include AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Wireless (U.S.), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Ericsson (Sweden), KT Corporation (South Korea), SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Rogers Communication (Canada), LG Uplus Corporation (South Korea), and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China) among others.

Industry News:

– AT&T has announced in August 2016 that it is working with global leaders of technology such as Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Samsung, Qualcomm Technologies, for faster deployment of 5G technologies.

– Roger communication has launched Voice over LTE technology in Year 2015 cross Canada to provide fast and clear video calling services to its customers.

Target Audience:

Research Organizations

Education institutes

Media

Web service providers

Telecom industries

Resellers and Distributors

Government Agencies

VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology is based on LTE network architecture which allows users to do call over high speed data connection by keeping data connection active during the call. Growing penetration of smartphone market and growing radio spectrum traffic over the network is making operators to invest more in broadband networks which is thus creating need of availability of better network technology in the market such as voice over LTE technology market.

The report for VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Technology Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

Continued…