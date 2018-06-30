Naming Convention No More An Issue For OneDrive users With OneDrive Long Path Tool

Santa Clara, CA (June 30, 2018) – Long Path Tool is a software which will make deleting and copying or transferring files not only easy but also without any error message.

The program is meant for amateurs and can be used by all. It is compatible with Windows, Mac or Linux and works on Windows 98. In these operating systems, long file names create issues to the users. OneDrive users also face this issue. But, they will not have any issues with naming convention with this tool.

The program can delete copy or rename any “Long path file”, even if it has more than 255 characters in its path. It can also scan and copy long path files to more than one folder at the time, that too fast. Long Path Tool’s functions further include copying files to any clouds, like OneDrive and DropBox. It is capable of copying and deleting OneDrive long path files as well.

The software comes in the trial version and in the paid version. There are three licenses, for personal usage, home usage, and business usage. If one is interested in additional features, there is also a Business PRO license.

The Santa Clara CA-based limited liability company KrojamSoft, Inc. was started in the year 2000. The company’s primary focus lies in software development for the desktop. They offer high-quality products that solve tasks and problems with great efficiency.

For further information please visit https://longpathtool.com/blog/onedrive-long-path-files-support-long-path-tool

