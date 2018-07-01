Godrej Alive Mumbai Apartment at Thane, Mumbai

The Godrej Alive is a new upcoming project under the real estate giant, the Godrej properties. Godrej Alive project will be located at Mulund, Mumbai. It is a hi-class residential project that is according to the requirement of the customers and will offer the best. This is a project that comes with 2 BHK to 4 BHK units with excellent designs and superior quality. The project Godrej alive is for all the quality home lovers who not only care about good quality home but also surroundings. The project consists of 2 BHK flats of 772 square feet area 24 BHK homes with 1453 square feet. No matter whether the family small or large, the units provided in the apartments accommodate each one of them easily.

The project inculcates best of class features for its customers to make their life easy and comfortable in the long run. The Grand Entrance of the project always makes the residents feel pride stepping in and out. The project consists of 8 towers fully equipped with 24/7 security system. That design will be such that will allow ample flow of fresh air and nature’s ambiance. The units are Vaastu compliant that will generate positivity and freshness inside the apartment.

Multi-level parking is also provided is incoming and outgoing of the vehicles. The project promises to give superior design, luxury features and construction quality to its residents and to make their investment successful. Amenities The project offers a wide range of amenities that take care of the hobbies and health of the residents and also to keep them engaged in their leisure time. The project offers beautiful gardens, jogging tracks, yoga deck, gymnasium, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor game facilities for the health conscious. To keep the Leisure time exciting the residents are provided with, clubhouses, mini theatre, music jam rooms, telescope observatory, bbq area and lots more.

Godrej Alive Location is located on the Mulund-Thane circle on the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg that is a prime location for everyone who wants to live in the financial capital of India. Spread over a land of 6 acres, this project encompasses white sketches of Open Spaces that make the mornings and evenings of the residents even fresher. This project is a RERA certified which ensure the best quality project in the timely delivery. Located in a well-known suburb area, the project is well connected to East Express Highway and also offers great connectivity to all major parts of the city. The project has reputed schools and institutions, hospitals, shopping malls, major IT Hubs, banks and other such conveniences in its close proximity.

The Builder The Godrej property is a group under the brand name Godrej Alive Mulund that has been in existence since 1990 under the leadership of Mr. Adi Godrej. The Godrej Industries Limited has gained expertise in the field of home appliances, consumer products, furniture, security systems, real estate and agricultural products. The Godrej properties are the real estate subsidiary of Godrej Industries Limited that is currently developing projects which might cover more than 90 million square feet.

This Real estate group is active in 12 cities including all the metropolitan and plans to expand more and more. This group is known for its high-end quality homes that have helped the residents to live a luxurious side of the life? They provide quality designs that take care of the residents as well as nature. Conclusion Being associated with the Godrej Industries Limited, the Godrej properties has always provided what the customer seeks, be its innovative designs, quality infrastructure or ultra-luxury comfort. The Godrej properties group always prove the trust and reputation it has gained so far. So, grab this opportunity if you want to live a life that is comfortable both personally and professionally.

