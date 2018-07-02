Digital Clinical Workspaces Market Opportunities, Drivers, Manufacturers, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Digital clinical workspaces Market and predicts that Global Digital clinical workspaces Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasted period.

Digital clinical workspaces help the healthcare provider to access and view patient information from anywhere, and on any device. The doctor can access the patient information and keep updates about the healthcare status for the patients. He can also view reports of various diagnostic and imaging tests of the patient. Therefore, digitalization of the healthcare data and the use of mobile applications for information access help the hospitals and clinics to improve operational and financial efficiency. Another benefit of the digital clinical workspace is that it helps to streamline workflows and avoid errors in recording and maintaining the patient data.

The growth of healthcare IT, increasing use of Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems, and rising emphasis on security of medical records of the patient drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost of digital workspace software systems available in the market is expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Top Players in Digital clinical workspaces Market:

Some of the key players in this market are Citrix., System C, VMWare, Inc., Imprivata, Inc., Healthcare at Home, CSC Scandihealth A/S, Kyoto Technologies., Dimension Systems, Inc. and others.

Market Segmentation of Digital clinical Workspaces Market:

The global digital clinical workspaces market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end-user. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into security and compliance tools, mobile device management software, identity management software, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into medicines administration, e-prescribing, clinical noting, clinical collaboration, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis of Digital clinical Workspaces Market:

The American digital clinical workspaces market is driven by the increasing use of the healthcare software and digital workspaces for workflow management, on line consultation, and e-prescribing. Additionally, key players offer a wide range of digital workspace solutions to the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals with added features. In the US, there is an increase in the number of physicians using medical apps and smartphones for patient management. Furthermore, increasing emphasis on the patient information management and the growth of healthcare IT in the U.S. also influence the market growth. In South America, the healthcare IT sector is growing at the fastest rate with an increase in the demand for smart healthcare management software.

European digital clinical workspaces exhibit steady growth, with Germany being the largest contributor. France and the U.K. hold the second and third position, respectively. Factors driving the growth of the European market are increase in the emphasis on delivery of quality care marked by digitalization and use of healthcare software in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Furthermore, the use of clinical practice management software, adoption of healthcare IT services, and availability of funds for research and development activities in healthcare IT also fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing number of healthcare software solution providers also fuels the market growth.

In Asia Pacific, there is a need to improve the healthcare management in various developing regions such as India. The market growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of healthcare IT and growing number of local players in the market. The popularity of digital clinical workspaces is increasing, and healthcare providers have now started using clinical data management solutions in hospitals, which will further support the progress of the market. Both the healthcare providers and patients are also becoming aware of the importance of patient records and their safety. This led to an increase in the use of software for healthcare management, thereby stimulating the market growth.

The digital clinical workspaces market in the Middle East and Africa demonstrates steady progress with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) being the largest contributors to the market growth. Strategic approaches by key players such as product launches, geographical expansions, and acquisitions also drive the market. The African market for digital clinical workspaces shows growth with the demand for technologically advanced healthcare services.

