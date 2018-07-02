Incident and emergency management Market – Global Market Insights, Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018–2023

Market Scenario:

According to Market Research Future Analysis, incident and emergency management market has been valued at approximately USD 115 Billion by the end of forecast period with approx. 5% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Mass notification system is expected to account for highest market share owing to increased need of operational awareness among enterprises is driving the need for mass communication system. It offers dynamic service to users by sending thousands of alert messages to employees in seconds along with precautionary measures. By communication tool and device segment, satellite phone accounts for highest market share as it offers excellent service by efficient transfer of data and voice over phone. The increasing number of terror attacks, changing climatic condition and bio-hazard is driving the incident and emergency management market.

The segmentation on the basis of solution includes geospatial technologies solution, hazmat solution, disaster recovery solution and situational awareness solution. Geospatial technologies solution offers dynamic technologies solution such as internet mapping technologies, remote sensing, geographic information system and global positioning system. Mobile mapping technologies is widely adopted by public safety agencies and emergency medical service providers. It offers cost effective regional and nationwide map options.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the incident and emergency management market-Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Ag (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Frequentis (Austria), Intergraph Corporation (U.S.), Esri (U.S.), Metricstream (U.S.), Intermedix Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3248

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

By simulation segment, incident and emergency management market includes traffic simulation system, hazard propagation simulation tool and incident and evaluation simulation tool. Traffic simulation is widely used for ground transport that includes both passenger and goods movement. It helps users by providing information related to delay, traffic congestion and pollution. Traffic simulation software is becoming more powerful now a days owing to new advancement in computing, engineering, mathematics.

By region, MRFR analysis shows that Europe region accounts for second highest market share in incident and emergency management market owing to increased terror attacks and natural disaster occurrence in the region. In France, government is building special military troops to tackle this problem. There is high adoption of incident and emergency management system by enterprises as precautions as this incident causes severe damage to manpower and assets. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be one of the prominent player in the incident and emergency management market owing to huge investment made by government in advanced technology to tackle terror attacks and natural disaster management. In India, government is building special military troops to tackle this incident and enterprises are providing special trainings to their employees on the procedure to be followed during such incident.

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/incident-emergency-management-market-3248

Intended Audience:

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Aviation Industry

Original equipment manufactures

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com