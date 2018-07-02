Trade Facilities Services Offers Consistent Electrical Certificate for the Landlords to Safe their Tenants

London, UK, – Trade Facilities Services announces to provide Electrical Safety Certificate for the Landlords of London and Essex. They are also offering Landlord Periodic Inspection Report to assure the property and all electrical appliances are safe for tenants.

Electrical Installation Condition Report is very important for landlords especially if they have to rent a room in their property. Usually, local authorities and estate agents accept electrical safety certificate signed by authorized and registered electricians. Trade Facilities Services which provides electrical certificate by engineers are registered with a governing body. They are NAPIT and NICEIC registered company which provide various electrical certificates which include Landlord EICR Inspections, Fire Alarm Certificates, Emergency Light Reports and Portable Appliance Testing.

It’s landlord’s responsibility to ensure that all electrical appliances fitted within the property are safe and secure. They should make sure to have a verified EICR report of their property. Trade Facilities Services provide Periodic Inspection Report (PIR) for landlord throughout London and Essex. They ensure that their engineers check all the appliances, and then they provide an electrical certificate. So, now you don’t have to worry about after-effects of correct paperwork.

Trade Facilities services can electrically test both domestic and commercial properties. They offer a full range of electrical compliance services to ensure that your property is within the true scope of work. For more information regarding landlord electrical certificate, visit the website or contact at 02036371446 to know more.

