Companion Diagnostics Market Size Estimation by Top Manufacturer, Latest Trends and Global industry Forecast 2018 to 2022

Acknowledging the exponential growth the market of Companion Diagnostics is perceiving currently and the growth prospects the market is demonstrating globally; Market Research Future (MRFR) recently published a brilliant study report giving out the complete market insights up till 2022. In its report MRFR asserts that the global Companion Diagnostics market is projected to grow exponentially by 2022, registering a phenomenal CAGR throughout the forecast period (2016 – 2022). Burgeoning healthcare sector is a key factor propelling the market growth.

Over the past few years, Companion Diagnostics has evolved greatly with the advancements in biotechnology. Moreover, owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer & HIV, Companion Diagnostics has garnered an exclusive prominence. This has resultantly escalated Companion Diagnostics market on the global platform.

In addition other factors contributing to foster the market growth include; growing population, urbanization coupled with the adoption of heady, inappropriate lifestyle that fuels the instances of chronic diseases. Continuous advancement in medical technology both for the diagnosis and the treatment of patients also drive the market growth pervasively. Also, awareness among physician and patient about the drug toxicity is providing impetus to the market growth.

Key Players for Global Companion Diagnostics Market

Some of the key players in this market are: Dako (Denmark), Qiagen (Germany), f. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Resonance Health (Australia) and others

Worldwide Companion Diagnostics Market – Competitive Landscape

The market of Companion Diagnostics appears to be fiercely competitive & fragmented owing to the presence of numerous matured & small key players accounting for a substantial market share. These market players try to gain competitive advantage through strategic partnership, acquisition, expansion, collaboration, product & technology launch. They invest heavily in the R&D to develop a technology that is completely on a different level compared to their competition.

Companion Diagnostics Industry News:

January 30, 2018 – One Million Solutions in Health (UK), a global community working to stimulate ideas, innovation and solutions announced it has received license for its ground-breaking innovation – basically a biomarker that can also be used as a companion diagnostic to aid in clinical decision-making related to cancer treatments.

January 29, 2018 – Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC. (US), a leading global maker & marketer of products & services for biological detection, announced that it has received its first clearance from the FDA for an in vitro diagnostic.

Sep. 2017 – Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) a leading global provider of biotechnology product development announced partnership with the Institute of Pathology Heidelberg (IPH). The initiative focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading, European-based organizations that can lead studies using Thermo Fisher’s Oncoming portfolio of research panels destined for development as Companion Diagnostics to help drive precision oncology in the region.

Regional Analysis for Global Companion Diagnostics Market

North America market dominates the global Companion Diagnostics market with the significant market share. The market is further expected to reach astronomical amounts growing at a substantial CAGR throughout the forecast period (2016-2022).

Europe & Asia Pacific is the second & third largest market respectively in the global Companion Diagnostics market. Expected to be a fastest growing market Asia pacific region is estimated to grow rapidly over the projected period.

