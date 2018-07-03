DNA presents Online Property Expo 2018, in association with Indiabulls Real Estate

Mumbai’s leading digital media agency Brandniti+Design has partnered with Western India’s leading publication group – DNA; for an Online Property Expo (http://www.dnaonlineproperty.com/) which will feature a host of residential projects from Mumbai, Thane & Navi Mumbai region The Expo started from the 15th day of the month of June, 2018.

Indian real estate industry is going through multiple reforms and a volatile time. As digital media takes the middle stage of media communication, like everything else, property transactions are also shifting gear and moving toward digital domain. In recent years, Online Expos are being popular among developers to generate quality leads. Online Expos are being increasingly used to showcase real estate projects across cities and locations. Virtual Expo presents a unique opportunity to the developers, as they can showcase multiple projects on a single platform without actually having to move a brick. At the same time, the buyers find it very convenient to browse through a large database of properties and can make a purchase with one click of his mouse. Another important benefit for the homebuyers is Online Expo gives buyers the chance to research on properties of their choice without having to move outside.

DNA Online Property Expo features projects by a number of top developers from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The participating developers have been categorized into three groups, namely Platinum, Gold and Silver. Indiabulls, Regency Group, Paradigm Realty, Rajesh LifeSpaces, Puraniks Builders are among the Platinum partners, whereas Omkar Realty, Sanghvi Realty come under the Gold category. Wellwisher, Prajapati Developer, Nisarg Group is a few developers who come under the Silver category.

The Expo organizer (DNA) is offering a host of offers for the audience, which include (a) Site visits in AC Comfort (b) Various entertainment opportunities (c) Expert consultation for new home interiors (d) A mega prize – Sedan Car for lucky winner/s.

Brandniti+Design is excited to bag this dynamic project, which had a tight timeline and multiple delivery points. Being associated as the development and digital partner, Brandniti+Design is involved throughout the lifecycle of the Expo. The agency has developed a highly interactive Expo portal (a web application) which features all the details of the Expo and can be accessed through all electronic devices including Mobile. Brandniti+Design is handling the comprehensive digital campaign for the organizer. The agency is involved in designing digital communication, content strategy and managing the SEM campaigns & Social Media.

