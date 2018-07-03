http://www.letzoo.co.uk/ is a UK based rental property website. The services are ONLY for people living in the United Kingdom. However, more specifically, it ideal for people who reside within London who are looking for a rental property or for people who wish to find a rental property within the London area. The website sells subscriptions. Once a customer has purchased a subscription, they are able to view the rental properties listed on the website.
DSS Properties to rent
