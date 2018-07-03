Experts, Parents, and Policy-makers thronged for a better education system in the first edition of GG’s Talk Show

Gardens Galleria Mall, an entertainment and luxury hub located at the prime location of Noida Sector-18 hosted its monthly GG’s Talk Show on Sustainable Development and Quality Education for all – 5Ps (People, Planet, Peace, Prosperity, and Partnership). The talk show was attended by Shri Anil Swarup (IAS), Secretary (SE&L), Ministry of HRD, Government of India as chief guest along with renowned experts and educationists from around 32 schools in the Delhi-NCR region.

Show moderator Ashok Pandey, Principal, Ahlcon International School, Delhi and Past Chairman, NPSC initiated the event by giving a small brief regarding the present education scenario and how it is being constantly affected by the socio-political, cultural, economic and technological reforms in the nation. This was followed by experts sharing some golden tips & tricks with the parents on how to tackle on the rapid changes in the industry and ensure their kid’s bright future. Finally, the panel opened up for a high-intensity Q&A round with the audience, wherein the parents gained some great insight regarding various education levels and how to tackle some serious problems like depression, stress, and peer pressure.

Chief Guest quote: “It was a pleasure to be a part of this healthy talk show, and we believe more such interactive sessions should be held across the length and breadth of the nation for the growth & development of the country. The deep insight about the kid’s and parent’s situation that these events provide help the policymakers in devising effective strategies as per the actual needs of the society.

On this occasion, Mr. Mahim Singh, Mall Head, Gardens Galleria said, “The knowledgeable eve of GG’s Talk Show amidst the renowned educationists gave the conscious parents a golden opportunity to clear their doubts and get an accurate direction for their kid’s future in the constantly changing education landscape of India. We look forward to engaging in more such constructive interactions and discussions with the public and experts to ensure sustainable growth in all aspects of our society.